Kabir Khan's '83 all set to go on floors from June 5 in Glasgow

While '83 team is already practising, the squad will begin the shooting at a local cricket club in the Scottish port city for a week.

Kabir Khan's next directorial '83, featuring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Captain of the World Cup-winning Indian cricket team of 1983, is going on floors from June 5 in Glasgow. While the team is already practising, the squad will begin the shooting at a local cricket club in the Scottish port city for a week, followed by other popular locations like Dulwich college in London, Edinburgh cricket club, Nevill Ground at Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent and the Oval cricket ground.

A source associated with the film shared, "The team has been having marathon meetings every day and all the actors who had been training regularly for two hours, have been putting in extra time before the shoot begins. Ranveer was recently in Delhi to spend time with Kapil Dev before getting into his shoes and the former cricketer is also expected to drop in on the sets."

Director of the film Kabir Khan also shared, "Since it's a real-life story, this film involved a lot of training and research. Now that it's going on the floors, starting with the Glasgow schedule, everyone's excited to recreate a journey that made history, all thanks to our cricketing heroes of the '83 team."

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial is being presented by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani's Reliance Entertainment and will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev.

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, '83 is slated to be released on 10 April, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan.

