Kabir Singh: Kunal Thakur, who plays Shahid Kapoor's friend bonds with the actor
Though Shahid Kapoor plays a character with anger management issues in the remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy, once the camera switched off, Sasha would be in his element
Kunal Thakur, who plays Shahid Kapoor's friend in the upcoming drama, Kabir Singh, says shooting for the film was a fun ride.
Though Sasha plays a character with anger management issues in the remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy, once the camera switched off, Sasha would be in his element. There was a lot of laughter and bonhomie on the set.
The two bonded over their love for electronic dance music. Though a relative newcomer, Thakur says the star was helpful and broke the ice with co-actors on day one when they began reading sessions.
The film features Shahid Kapoor as a surgeon, a jilted lover and someone with tremendous anger management issues. Kiara Advani plays the character of Preeti, Shahid's love interest in the film. Their chemistry literally sparks a fire onscreen, and their pairing has also been loved by the audience.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid and Kiara's chemistry has intrigued the audience for more. While Shahid plays a self-destructive personality, his performance has been widely applauded in the trailer. The song is sung by Sachet Tandon.
Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The Film releases on June 21, 2019.
