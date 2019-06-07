Karan Oberoi gets bail in sexual harassment case
Granting a Rs 50,000 bail to Oberoi, Justice Revati Mohite-Dere came down heavily on the victim and police in the matter, said his lawyer Dinesh Tiwari.
The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to television actor and singer Karan Oberoi a month after he was arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman.
In an FIR lodged on May 4, the 34-year-old victim had alleged that Oberoi had raped her in 2017 on the pretext of marriage, filmed the act and then extorted money from her under the threat of making the video go viral.
On May 6, Oberoi was arrested and sent to police custody. Later, he was remanded to judicial custody even as his bail plea was pending with the sessions court.
In the bail plea, Tiwari contended that the FIR was false, his client (Oberoi) never promised to marry the victim, and the victim lodged another FIR by staging an attack to deny him bail.
Attack on astrologer was conspired by her lawyer
The Oshiwara Police's investigation has revealed that the attack on an astrologer was conspired by her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan and on his behest, the astrologer was attacked by two bike-borne assailants on May 25, 2019, while on a morning walk. Police also suspect the role of the complainant in the crime as well.
According to sources, after questioning the four accused who planned the attack on the astrologer, links were established that the lawyer was also part of the conspiracy.
Two people on a bike arrived and slashed her right arm, following which the pillion rider threatened to throw acid at her. In her statement to the police, she said moments after the attack the biker threw a paper chit at her, which said, 'take the case back'.
