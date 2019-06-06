Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor's date night is squad goals!

bollywood

By now, from all the pictures and videos shared on social media, we all know that Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are BFFs. And now these recent pictures of the squad will give you friendship goals!

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor on their date night. Pictures/Malaika, Amrita and Karisma's official Instagram accounts

Malaika and Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan share an extremely close bond and are BFFs. The gang is frequently seen partying together and hanging out just having a good time. Recently, pictures of Malaika, Amrita, and Karisma sans Kareena Kapoor, surfaced online. The gang seems to be having fun on what looks like a date night for the girls. In a few pictures, Amrita's husband, Shakeel Ladak, also makes an appearance.

All three ladies shared photos from their night on their Instagram stories, keeping fans updated about what they've been up to. Looks like the squad is already in weekend mode! Check out a few of their Insta stories:

Amrita Arora shared a photo of herself posing with Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora in a restaurant. She captioned the pic saying 'Love' with a heart emoji.

Karisma then shared a photo of her kissing Amrita, while Malaika kisses Karisma. Karisma wrote, "Fun with the girlies. Missing #bebo. @mallika_bhat"

The girl gang was in full love-love mode as they showered each other with kisses and cuddles. How cute is this picture of Karisma Kapoor kissing Malaika on the cheek while she pouts!

Sometime in the night, Amrita Arora's husband Shakeel Ladak joined the ladies and posed with them for photos. Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with him and wrote, "Blinded by the beauties" with a wink and laughing emoji.

The ladies looked ready to chill and have a fun time in their casual best.

Karisma Kapoor also shared a cute picture of herself with Shakeel, captioning the pic as, "With the #mainman"





On the work front, Karisma Kapoor, who is making her digital debut with the parenting web series, Mentalhood, has apparently wrapped up shooting for it. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, is currently on an all-time high as international icon Jennifer Lopez and many other renowned names have together invested in her Indian yoga and wellness start-up called SARVA.

