MIM corporator booked for raping and blackmailing 27-year-old woman

In a shocking incident, an Aurangabad-based MIM political party corporator Matin Rashid Sayyed has been booked by the Pimpri Chinchwad police for allegedly sexually abusing and raping a woman corporator.



The incident came to light on Sunday, after the 27-year-old victim lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with Chakan police against Matin, his brother and his brother-in-law. The incident took place between November 26, 2018, to February 24, this year.

Senior Inspector Sunil Pawar of Chakan police station said, "The victim is a corporator and she approached us on Sunday following which we registered the case. The suspect is a corporator from the MIM party, identified as Matin Rashid Sayyed. The suspect is currently suspended from the MIM party and is in prison. The victim claims that he along with his brother, Mohsin and brother-in-law, Hamid Siddiqui sexually abused her for the past two months. Based on which we have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code outraging modesty of a woman (354), rape (376) and act done by them with common intention (34).”

He added, "Both the suspects and victim are corporators and knew each other. The suspect brought her to Khandala. Holding her at gun point, he manhandled her and raped her. When she tried to fend him off, he threatened to blackmail her and gave her some sedatives. Later, Matin's brother and brother-in-law too molested and manhandled the victim. Matin is already in prison pertaining to another case in Aurangabad and we have approached the court seeking his custody in our case."

