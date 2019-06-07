MS Dhoni in England for cricket, not Mahabharata, says Pakistan minister

national

In India's opening game against South Africa, Dhoni was seen professing his love for the security forces after he was spotted with regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves

MS Dhoni sporting an Army insignia has created a lot of diktat across the globe. With the ICC's diktat, Indians took to social networking site Twitter and vented out their frustration. Indians came out in large numbers to support MS Dhoni's act. But this hasn't gone well with the people across the border.

A Pakistan Minister has hit out at M.S. Dhoni for sporting an Army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves during the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales.

"Dhoni is in England to play cricket not for MahaBharta (sic), what an idiotic debate in Indian media, a section of the Indian media is so obsessed with war they should be sent to Syria, Afghanistan or Rawanda as mercenaries.... #Idiots," tweeted Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

In India's opening game against South Africa in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, Dhoni was seen professing his love for the security forces after he was spotted with regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves.

Surprised on Indians reaction on my tweet on Dhoni confusing Cricket match with MahaBharta :) itna Ghussa! bhai let cricket remain Gentlemen game dont make it Indian politics turf — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 7, 2019

The "Balidaan Badge" or the Army insignia was spotted on Dhoni's gloves as television replays showed him stumping Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) later asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the symbol removed from Dhoni's gloves.

According to the ICC rules, "The ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match."

As the ICC asked BCCI to remove the symbol from MS Dhoni's gloves, Netizens, and Twitterati took to social media to defend MS Dhoni's decision to sport the Army symbol. Besides netizens and Twitterati, many Indian politicians came forward and supported MS Dhoni's decision to wear the 'Balidaan Badge' on his glove.

Politicians such as Kiren Rijiju, Ajay Maken, and Abhishek Singhvi too defended MS Dhoni and asked the BCCI to step in the matter.

