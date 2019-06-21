Mumbai crime: Constable sexually assaults 4-year-old, arrested from Tardeo
Police arrested Sanjay from Tardeo yesterday and was later produced in Sewri court. He has been remanded in police custody till Monday
A 35-year-old constable was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl. The accused has been arrested under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO).
The accused has been identified as Sanjay Waghmare, who is a constable at Tardeo's local arms unit in Mumbai. The incident took place at Sanjay's residence on Monday.
According to the information received from Gangadhar Sonawane, Senior Officer of Wadala Police Station, the incident took place on Monday afternoon when the child was all alone at her place and Sanjay invited her to his place by offering her chocolate. Soon after that, he sexually assaulted the minor.
The minor told her parents about the incident later in the evening and her mother filed a complaint against Sanjay in Wadala Police station.
Further investigation in the matter is underway.
