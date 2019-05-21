Mumbai Crime: Man drugged and robbed of Rs 95,000 in ST bus

crime

The victim was travelling to Mumbai Central by an MSRTC bus when a fellow passenger offered him a sedative-laced biscuit and robbed of cash and other valuables worth Rs 95,000

Representational image

A 56-year-old Mumbai resident was travelling to Mumbai Central by an MSRTC bus from Bhigwan in Pune district on May 13 when a fellow passenger offered him a sedative-laced biscuit and soon after consuming the biscuit, he fell unconscious and lost his cash and other valuables worth Rs 95,000.

The victim identified as Bharat Rajpure, a resident of Kalachowki in Mumbai, runs fabrication business. He was drugged and robbed by his co-passenger on his way back to Mumbai by an MSRTC bus. The victim approached the Nagpada police on May 14 to file a case again the unknown person who drugged and robbed him of his valuables and cash worth Rs 95,000. After an initial probe, the Nagpada police transferred the case to the Swargate police.

As per the complainant, the victim had gone to his native village Swami Chincholi in Daund taluka to attend a wedding ceremony on May 7.“Around 3.30pm on May 13, Rajpure boarded a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus at Bhigwan bus stand to reach Mumbai Central. As soon as he occupied his seat in the bus, an unknown person came and sat next to him,” Samadhan Kadam, sub-inspector of the Swargate police said.

According to the Times of India, after the bus started, the co-passenger started talking to Rajpure. “He even offered Rajpure a biscuit from a pack in his hand, but Rajpure denied it. After reaching Pune, the suspect again offered the biscuit to him, which he accepted this time around,” he added. Soon after eating the biscuit, the victim lost consciousness. “After the vehicle reached the Mumbai Central bus stand around 8.30pm, the conductor woke him up. Rajpure was shocked to find after regaining consciousness that his gold ring and chain, collectively worth Rs59,000, were missing. He was carrying Rs36,000 with him, which was missing as well,” Kadam stated.

Realizing that he had been tricked, the victim immediately contacted his son and after getting treatment from a doctor, he approached the police the next day. “The Mumbai police have taken Rajpure’s blood sample and have sent it for chemical analysis,” an officer from the Swargate police said, adding that prima facie, the police believe that the biscuit was laced with sedatives."

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates