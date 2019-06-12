Mumbai Crime: Two CIDCO officials arrested for Rs 2.50 lakh bribe
Vikas Khadse and Pritamsingh Rajput, both officials of CIDCO, and one Pradip Patil were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB-Navi Mumbai unit) Ramesh Chavan said
Three people, including two officials of CIDCO, have been arrested in a Rs 2.50 lakh bribery case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Tuesday. Vikas Khadse and Pritamsingh Rajput, both officials of CIDCO, and one Pradip Patil were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB-Navi Mumbai unit) Ramesh Chavan said.
They were arrested on Monday after a man, who is in the real estate business, filed a bribery complaint with the Navi Mumbai unit of the ACB. Khadse, 52, and Rajput, 39, had allegedly sought a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant for not demolishing an 'illegal' structure built by his associate on a piece of land in Navi Mumbai, it said.
Top stories of the day
- The Dutch mystery: Man wanted is on temple run in Maharashtra
- Win Rs 10,000 if you find the truck that dumped this debris in south Mumbai
- Mumbai Crime: Man rapes teenage girl in Bandra, blackmails her with video
- Mumbai: Banned newspaper is still vendors' first choice for serving food
- Meet Vasai's traffic stoppers who are being the change they wish to see
- Mumbai Crime: Chain-snatchers' new modus ends at police station lock-up
- Mumbai: Chain-snatching cases drop but recovery still poor
- Thane Municipal Corporation unprepared for monsoon, says social activist
- Mumbai: Bad roads this year, too at Aarey Colony
- Mumbai on alert in wake of cyclone Vayu: Disaster Management Department
- For non-SSC students, internal marks won't count
- Shiv Sena, BJP start bickering over CM's post, seat-sharing
- Ujjwala Raut: Here's what the 41 year old supermodel of the 90s is doing now
- Worst crimes: These monstrous mothers murdered their children!
- Amruta Fadnavis wows with her soulful performance in Los Angeles
- These famous schools, colleges are also popular for Bollywood shoots
- Narendra Modi shares a hearty laugh with Sri Lanka President
- Bollywood celebs you probably don't know are related
- Do you know Tamannaah Bhatia made her Bollywood debut at age 15?
- When Shahid Kapoor went out of his way to help his on-screen sister-in-law
- Saif Ali Khan feels bad when he reaches home and finds Taimur asleep
- Here's how Shahid Kapoor transformed for Kabir Singh
- Malaika Arora and Tara Sutaria's Bandra outing is all things casual
- World Cup 2019: Team India watch Salman Khan's new movie Bharat
- World Cup 2019: Warm-up win vs India doesn't mean Kiwis are are hot!
- World Cup 2019: Steve Waugh compares Hardik Pandya with Lance Klusener
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Nagpur: Police arrest three man, recovers cocaine worth Rs 60 lakh