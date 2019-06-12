Mumbai Crime: Two CIDCO officials arrested for Rs 2.50 lakh bribe

crime

Vikas Khadse and Pritamsingh Rajput, both officials of CIDCO, and one Pradip Patil were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB-Navi Mumbai unit) Ramesh Chavan said

Three people, including two officials of CIDCO, have been arrested in a Rs 2.50 lakh bribery case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Tuesday. Vikas Khadse and Pritamsingh Rajput, both officials of CIDCO, and one Pradip Patil were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB-Navi Mumbai unit) Ramesh Chavan said.

They were arrested on Monday after a man, who is in the real estate business, filed a bribery complaint with the Navi Mumbai unit of the ACB. Khadse, 52, and Rajput, 39, had allegedly sought a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant for not demolishing an 'illegal' structure built by his associate on a piece of land in Navi Mumbai, it said.

