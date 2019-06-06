DSP held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Bundi district
The accused had allegedly asked the contractor to give him Rs 15,000 as bribe every month to allow the later to run his shop in Jhaliji Ka Barana village, but settled for Rs 10,000 per month
Kota: A deputy superintendent of police was arrested on Thursday by the anti-corruption bureau for allegedly taking a bribe from a liquor shop contractor in Rajasthan's Bundi district, an official said. Om Prakash Chandoliya (55) was caught taking a bribe of Rs 24,000 from the contractor at his official residence in Lakheri town, the bureau's additional superintendent of police in Kota Chandrasheel Thakur said. He said a team of the anti-corruption bureau also recovered Rs 1.20 lakh cash, which was hidden beneath cushions, and over 100 bottles of liquor from the DSP's official residence.
Chandoliya is posted as an officer in the Lakheri Circle and is a resident of Tonk Phatak area in state capital Jaipur. The contractor, Solanki, had Tuesday lodged a complaint with the bureau's office in Kota against Chandoliya following which the DSP was arrested, Thakur said. The accused had allegedly asked the contractor to give him Rs 15,000 as bribe every month to allow the later to run his shop in Jhaliji Ka Barana village, but settled for Rs 10,000 per month, he said, adding that in total, he had demand Rs 30,000 for April, May and June and the police officer had already taken Rs 6,000.
The DSP had called Solanki at his residence at 8:45 am to pay the remaining Rs 24,000, Thakur said. Officials of excise department have been informed about the recovery of liquor bottles. Thakur said a search operation by a separate team is underway at Chandoliya's residence in Jaipur.
In another incident, two persons, including a policeman, have been arrested from Vashi in Navi Mumbai for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 for not taking action against a vendor for selling banned pan masala, the ACB said. The accused are identified as Rameshwar Khatal, a police naik, and his accomplice Bhura Patidhar who runs a tea stall in Vashi, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) stated in a release. Khatal had seized the banned pan masala from the complainant and allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh to hush up the matter, but later settled for Rs 60,000, it said.
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai Crime: Air hostess raped by airline staffer in Andheri flat
- Fraudsters use 'X-ray vision' to rob Kalyan woman of jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh
- Vasai man arrested for stalking woman online
- Mumbai Crime: Tik Tok star turns out to be habitual thief
- Mumbai: Babu slammed for railway la la land picture
- Scare after 'gelatin sticks' tied in wire, handwritten note found on Shalimar Express
- Mumbai: Railways finally begin to pull down abandoned Vikhroli sub-station
- Mumbai: Banganga revamp has turned our area into a dump, say locals
- Dhule woman's death: Women and Child Welfare Dept seeks expert opinion
- MSCW: Reserve two seats in locals for pregnant women, lactating mothers
- NEET 2019 results: Four from state in top 50, no Mumbai topper in list
- Beed cop sex change saga: Lalit Salve celebrates '1st birthday'
- Government signs MoU for transfer of Aarey land to BMC for zoo
- 'Landlord, MHADA, IIT-B working to get Esplanade demolished'
- Teenaged Navy sailor hangs himself at INS Shivaji in Lonavala
- Tailor held for masturbating in front of four-year-old
- 28-year-old engineer in quest for love on dating app loses Rs 92,000
- Rajnath Singh shares snacks with Indian army jawans at Siachen
- The reason why your Bollywood celebrities look so amazingly good
- Raj Kumar Hirani weaves love story for Shah Rukh Khan?
- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor clicked at brother Arjun Kapoor's residence
- Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan's film has a fantastic opening
- See Photos: Shah Rukh Khan had a special guest during Eid 2019 celebrations
- Bandra Diaries: This is how Malaika Arora is beating the heat this summer
- Rajinikanth snapped with wife Latha and daughter Soundarya in Bandra
- This is how Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades chill when at home
- Disha Patani looks chic in distressed jeans and white corset top
- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tiger-Disha, Sunny Leone, Ira Khan, Giorgia, Iulia at screening of Bharat
- Taapsee Pannu: Actors wanted my portion abridged in Saand Ki Aankh
- Sayani Gupta: Would stand out with my skin tone in Article 15
- 25 photos of Katrina Kaif that redefine sexiness
- World Cup 2019: India's fanatic supporter Sudhir Gautam's conch shell confiscated
- World Cup 2019 Diary: Sleepy Southampton wakes up to Ind vs SA frenzy
- World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal... verve and vigour
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma takes down first target after Yuzvendra Chahal setup
- BCCI's ACU to probe Mumbai player's bookie claim: CoA
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJ Salil and Archana uncover Mumbai's deadly crimes with Bhupen Patel