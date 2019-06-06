DSP held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Bundi district

crime

The accused had allegedly asked the contractor to give him Rs 15,000 as bribe every month to allow the later to run his shop in Jhaliji Ka Barana village, but settled for Rs 10,000 per month

Representational image

Kota: A deputy superintendent of police was arrested on Thursday by the anti-corruption bureau for allegedly taking a bribe from a liquor shop contractor in Rajasthan's Bundi district, an official said. Om Prakash Chandoliya (55) was caught taking a bribe of Rs 24,000 from the contractor at his official residence in Lakheri town, the bureau's additional superintendent of police in Kota Chandrasheel Thakur said. He said a team of the anti-corruption bureau also recovered Rs 1.20 lakh cash, which was hidden beneath cushions, and over 100 bottles of liquor from the DSP's official residence.

Chandoliya is posted as an officer in the Lakheri Circle and is a resident of Tonk Phatak area in state capital Jaipur. The contractor, Solanki, had Tuesday lodged a complaint with the bureau's office in Kota against Chandoliya following which the DSP was arrested, Thakur said. The accused had allegedly asked the contractor to give him Rs 15,000 as bribe every month to allow the later to run his shop in Jhaliji Ka Barana village, but settled for Rs 10,000 per month, he said, adding that in total, he had demand Rs 30,000 for April, May and June and the police officer had already taken Rs 6,000.

The DSP had called Solanki at his residence at 8:45 am to pay the remaining Rs 24,000, Thakur said. Officials of excise department have been informed about the recovery of liquor bottles. Thakur said a search operation by a separate team is underway at Chandoliya's residence in Jaipur.

In another incident, two persons, including a policeman, have been arrested from Vashi in Navi Mumbai for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 for not taking action against a vendor for selling banned pan masala, the ACB said. The accused are identified as Rameshwar Khatal, a police naik, and his accomplice Bhura Patidhar who runs a tea stall in Vashi, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) stated in a release. Khatal had seized the banned pan masala from the complainant and allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh to hush up the matter, but later settled for Rs 60,000, it said.

