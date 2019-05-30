Fire breaks out at godown in Mumbra's Shilphata
A fire broke out at a godown in Mumbra's Shilphata in Thane district on Thursday
A fire broke out at a godown in Mumbra's Shilphata in Thane district on Thursday. Two fire engines and two water tankers were present at the spot. And two rescue vehicles have also rushed to the spot.
#Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a godown in Shilphata, Mumbra in Thane district. 2 fire engines, 2 rescue vehicles, 2 water tankers present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/YaTdumEMkM— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
@aajtak @abpnewstv— anandjaiswal (@jaiswalanand666) May 30, 2019
Please come fast for breaking news at dosti planet north old mumbai pune road shilpatha mumbra-400612 pic.twitter.com/olUyBovt7F
#Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a godown in Shilphata, Mumbra in Thane district. 2 fire engines, 2 rescue vehicles, 2 water tankers present at the spot.
*RDMC-TMC:* Fire in Godown near Dosti residence, Shilphata road, Shilphata, Mumbra. Fire Brigade on site with 2 Fire engine, 2 Rescue vehicle, 2 Water tanker. Fire extinguisher is in progress.@NBTMumbai @MumbaiPolice @ThaneCityPolice pic.twitter.com/gYFchuC7AA— Manish Jha (@nbtmanish) May 30, 2019
Further details are awaited.
