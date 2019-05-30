Fire breaks out at godown in Mumbra's Shilphata

Updated: May 30, 2019, 13:34 IST | mid-day online correspondent

A fire broke out at a godown in Mumbra's Shilphata in Thane district on Thursday

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Manish Jha

A fire broke out at a godown in Mumbra's Shilphata in Thane district on Thursday. Two fire engines and two water tankers were present at the spot. And two rescue vehicles have also rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

