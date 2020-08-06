Mumbai first in the list of top ten rainiest cities in last 24 hours

The Colaba observatory recorded 332 mm of extremely heavy rains in the last 24 hours. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Incessant heavy rains continued in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra leaving behind a trail of destruction with tree collapse incidents, landslides, and vehicles submerged in flooded areas. Mumbai city recorded around 320 mm rainfall while the suburbs received 162.3 mm downpour till 8.30 am on Thursday.



Top 10 rainiest places in India. Picture/Twitter Skymet

According to private weather agency Skymet, in the last 24 hours, Mumbai's Colaba observatory topped the list of the top 10 rainiest places in India by recording around 332 mm of extremely heavy rains in the last 24 hours. Besides Colaba, other places in the top 10 rainiest in the last 24 hours included Matheran, Mahabaleshwar, Harnai, Kolhapur, and Dahanu from Maharashtra.

The private weather agency also said that the Southwest Monsoon has become active once again over the west coast, parts of central and south India. It further said that around 80 per cent area of the country has experienced normal or above-normal monsoon rains so far.

Lake levels on the rise

Lakes Rainfall in last 3 days in Maharashtra.

Excuse for poor handwriting. pic.twitter.com/LVhJ4QuHDa — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 6, 2020

While Mumbai experienced a record rainfall in the last 24 hours, the continuous downpour in the last few days has also increased the water levels in Mumbai's lakes. Indian Meteorological Department's Deputy Director of Meteorology KS Hosalikar took to Twitter to share the good news. Sharing a picture of the percent of rainfall in the lakes in the last three days Hosalikar said, "Lakes Rainfall in last 3 days in Maharashtra."

Building collapse, trees fall, and landslides



The massive landslide at Kemp's Corner in South Mumbai. Pic/Bipin Kokate

In an untoward incident, a 47-year-old man fell washed away in the rain-hit Thane district of Maharashtra after he fell into a swollen drain. The incident took place in Mira-Bhayander township of the district on Wednesday evening and his body was found on Thursday, an official said.

In two separate incidents, parts of a building and a house collapsed due to incessant rainfall. The first incident took place at Dadar when a portion of a house on the second floor of a residential building near Siddhivinayak Temple collapsed on Thursday afternoon. However, no casualties were reported.

In the second incident, a portion of a dilapidated four-storey building collapsed due to incessant rainfall in Mira-Bhayandar city of Thane district. The building, which was declared dangerous by the civic body is now being torn down by the authorities, ward officer Damodar Sankhe said.

While several incidents of trees falling were reported from across the city, a massive landslide took place at Kemps Corner in South Mumbai around 12:30 pm. BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was at the spot to take stock of the situation.

Read live updates on Mumbai Rains here

Maharashtra CM reviews rain situation

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the state administration's preparedness for heavy rains and he also praised the railway police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel for their efforts in rescuing 290 passengers from two local trains stranded on flooded tracks near Masjid Bunder in south Mumbai on Wednesday.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news