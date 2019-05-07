Mumbai: MMRDA to make all internal roads in G block in BKC one-way for 2 months

national

The one-way traffic movement is an important project as several construction projects are currently being carried out in the commercial hub

BKC/ file photo

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is reportedly planning to streamline traffic movement in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The one-way traffic movement is an important project as several construction projects are currently being carried out in the commercial hub.

Presently, there are two infrastructural projects are being carried out in BKC, namely DN Nagar-Mankhurd Metro-2B corridor underground Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) along with flyover connecting BKC with Bandra Reclamation and BKC-Eastern Express Highway connector.

According to DNA's report, MMRDA, a special planning agency of BKC, plans to make one-way traffic movement on several roads that connect multiple blocks inside BKC. The project will be taken up in the next two-three weeks in the G block of BKC and upon receiving feedback on the project, roads connecting other blocks will also be made one way.

The new project will restrict several right turns towards Kurla while exiting out of the G Block. This will result in motorists to take a left turn towards Bandra and then take a U-turn so as to move towards Kurla from G Block.

"Once the pilot project takes off, traffic will be diverted with the help of traffic wardens and later it will be monitored with CCTV cameras. We have got approval for the project from MMRDA Chairman, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," an MMRDA official said to the website.

The G Block of BKC houses Bharat Diamond Bourse, a couple of five-star hotels, the office of the Security and Exchange Board of India along with the Mumbai Cricket Association. Several internal roads in BKC have also been renamed for easy identification. Names like BKC avenue, BKC streets and BKC lanes are being found in the internal lanes of the commercial hub.

MMRDA has also requested offices in BKC to stagger the working hours in a view to get some relief from increasing traffic movement of BKC.

Stories of the day

Seven reasons why Mumbai police want PUBG banned

Cat, dog found dead in 3BHK Virar flat with 35 pets

Mumbai: Colaba resident finds cockroach inside Dahi Vada

Pregnant teen, husband set on fire by woman's kin in Ahmednagar

Mumbai Crime: Diamonds worth Rs 1 crore stolen from Charni Road

200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx: 'There is a fire in our hearts'

Supreme Court allows work on Mumbai coastal road to resume

BEST to summon bus makers after one caught fire in Goregaon

Scientists tell Balbharati to tune out 'music therapy' from new syllabus

Mumbai Police refuse RTI info to Dharavi dead teen's family

Met Gala 2019: Isha Ambani looks stunning in a lavender gown

mid day editorial: BMC needs to be battle ready this monsoon

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates