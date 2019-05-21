Mumbai: Parsi Gate to be shifted toemporarily for constructing coastal road

national

The Parsis gather a the gate once a year to celebrate and revere the divinity of water

The BMC has stumbled upon a hurdle as it constructs the coastal road. A structure of religious significance to the Parsis, the Parsi gate lies on the stretch. After taking the heritage committee's clearance for taking a kilometre of Marine Drive for the project.

Parsis use the narrow strip to offer prayers to water. The gate is at a spot opposite Taraporevala Aquarium where the coastal road's north-bound tunnel is planned.

The BMC wants to shift the structure temporarily so that work on the project can proceed. The BMC has sought the heritage committee's permission to do so.

The Parsi gate comprises of two pillars of almost 5m which are made of Malad stone on concrete pedestals.

Hanoz Mistry, a community activist told The Times Of India, It was constructed over a hundred years ago. Parsis pray the there on certain days. It is one of the few sites where our community offers prayers in the open."

The heritage committee officials have received the BMC's request and will discuss it at their next meeting.

A civic official said, "We need the portion on which the gate is for tunnel construction. We will restore the gate, which is on BMC property, after the work. Since it's related with religious sentiments, we have sought help from experts before we touch it for coastal road work."

Mistry also added that the gate is of sentimental value to the community."Our sentiment doesn't matter much to government authorities and they will anyway replace the gate for the coastal road project. But we will be happy if they restore it after the work so that we can continue using it to walk up to the water for prayers."

It is to be seen that how the BMC plans to restore the structure as once the coastal road tunnel is constructed on the planned alignment, it would be tough to access the sea from there.

