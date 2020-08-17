Mumbai Rains: City will receive light to moderate showers throughout August

While Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been receiving on and off rains for the last few days, Monday has been a rainy day for the maximum city. Since Monday morning, the city and the suburbs have been witnessing downpour throughout the day.

Isolated heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls likely over East Rajasthan on 18th &

19th August and over Uttarakhand on 18th August, 2020.

(ii) Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat state, Maharashtra State & Goa, — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 17, 2020

According to private weather agency Skymet, the city has not experienced a dry spell since the beginning of August. In its daily weather bulletin, Skymet said a cyclonic circulation is over Gujarat and the east-west wind shear zone is passing in the vicinity of Mumbai.

There may be a marginal increase in rain activities around August 20 and 21 for #Mumbai and suburbs. But during that time also we do not expect any inconvenience to Mumbaikars.#mumbairain #MumbaiRainsLive @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/z5UdxO7l2k — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 17, 2020

"Due to these weather parameters, Mumbai and suburbs will continue to receive light to moderate rain and thundershower activities during the remaining days of the month of August," Skymet stated. The private weather agency further said that the weather of Mumbai and suburbs will not go completely dry.

Latest satellite image indicating very dense clouding over Konkan, Ghat areas of Madhy Mah & Marathwada.

Hvy to Very hvy RF expected over konkan & Madhya Mah with Extremely hvy falls at isol places in Ghat areas next 24 hrs. Mumbai Thane Rainy day with isol heavy could be. pic.twitter.com/WbLX8Kw0CZ — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Raigad and Palghar from Monday onwards. Issuing yellow alert, IMD predicted forecast of heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till Tuesday.

Water cut likely to be relaxed for Mumbai, in view of good rains in catchment areas in Aug.. pic.twitter.com/ACV7xtaLoB — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 17, 2020

Taking to Twitter, IMD Mumbai's deputy director-general of Meteorology KS Hosalikar said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra with extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places in Ghat areas in the next 24 hours. Hosalikar also said that it would be a rainy day with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Thane. Top 10 rainiest places in India. Picture/Twitter Skymet

Hosalikar said that due to good rains in catchment areas, the water cut in the city is likely to be relaxed. According to Skymet, in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's hill station Mahabaleshwar topped the list of the top 10 rainiest places in India and recorded 206 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Comfortable weather in Mumbai

As per Skymet's prediction, the temperatures in Mumbai and suburbs will remain near normal or marginally below normal. The private weather agency said that the on and off rains along with cloudy skies and moderate winds will keep the weather comfortable in the city and suburbs.

"There may be a marginal increase in rain activities around August 20 and 21 for Mumbai and suburbs. But during that time also we do not expect any inconvenience to Mumbaikars," Skymet said.

Lake levels rise

The continuous downpour has helped to increase the water stock in the city. Till Saturday, the water stock in the lakes crossed 10 lakh million litres and as per sources, it is sufficient for seven months of water supply. At present, the water stock has reached 71.72 per cent in all the lakes in the city. The stock in the lakes — Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Bhatsa - was 37 per cent nearly a week ago on August 5.

