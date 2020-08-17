Search

Mumbai Rains: City will receive light to moderate showers throughout August

Updated: Aug 17, 2020, 19:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Issuing yellow alert, IMD has predicted forecast of heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till Tuesday

Vehicles wade through the flooded streets in Kurla. Pic/Shadab Khan
While Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been receiving on and off rains for the last few days, Monday has been a rainy day for the maximum city. Since Monday morning, the city and the suburbs have been witnessing downpour throughout the day.

According to private weather agency Skymet, the city has not experienced a dry spell since the beginning of August. In its daily weather bulletin, Skymet said a cyclonic circulation is over Gujarat and the east-west wind shear zone is passing in the vicinity of Mumbai.

"Due to these weather parameters, Mumbai and suburbs will continue to receive light to moderate rain and thundershower activities during the remaining days of the month of August," Skymet stated. The private weather agency further said that the weather of Mumbai and suburbs will not go completely dry.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Raigad and Palghar from Monday onwards. Issuing yellow alert, IMD predicted forecast of heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, IMD Mumbai's deputy director-general of Meteorology KS Hosalikar said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra with extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places in Ghat areas in the next 24 hours. Hosalikar also said that it would be a rainy day with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Thane.Rains-MahabaleshwarTop 10 rainiest places in India. Picture/Twitter Skymet

Hosalikar said that due to good rains in catchment areas, the water cut in the city is likely to be relaxed. According to Skymet, in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's hill station Mahabaleshwar topped the list of the top 10 rainiest places in India and recorded 206 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Comfortable weather in Mumbai

As per Skymet's prediction, the temperatures in Mumbai and suburbs will remain near normal or marginally below normal. The private weather agency said that the on and off rains along with cloudy skies and moderate winds will keep the weather comfortable in the city and suburbs.

"There may be a marginal increase in rain activities around August 20 and 21 for Mumbai and suburbs. But during that time also we do not expect any inconvenience to Mumbaikars," Skymet said.

Lake levels

Lake levels rise

The continuous downpour has helped to increase the water stock in the city. Till Saturday, the water stock in the lakes crossed 10 lakh million litres and as per sources, it is sufficient for seven months of water supply. At present, the water stock has reached 71.72 per cent in all the lakes in the city. The stock in the lakes — Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Bhatsa - was 37 per cent nearly a week ago on August 5.

loading image
