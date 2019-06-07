Mumbai: Rains late, may hit the city next week
The delay in monsoon will also give some additional time to the BMC to finish road repairs and drain cleaning
Mumbaikars may have to wait a little longer for the rains to hit the city. As monsoon has been delayed over Kerala, a respite from Mumbai heat seems far away.
According to Skymet, Southwest monsoon may only reach Mumbai between June 15 and 18 which means that they would be delayed by nearly five to eight days.
However, the silver lining is that pre-monsoon showers may start from next week, around June 10 which was the date for onset of monsoon in Mumbai.
The delay in monsoon will also give some additional time to the BMC to finish road repairs and drain cleaning.
On Thursday, the maximum temperatures that were recorded were 34.5 degrees Celsius at the IMD’s Colaba observatory and 35.1 degrees at Santacruz, with corresponding humidity levels of 65 per cent and 81 per cent.
Heatwave conditions in many parts with a severe heatwave in isolated pockets are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and West Rajasthan. "Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over South Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Punjab, South Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada and Telangana," IMD said.
