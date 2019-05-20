Natasha Poonawalla's sultry evening gown is something you can not miss!

famous-personalities

Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to share a few pictures revealing her latest stunning evening gown look and we must say it is mesmerising

Pic courtesy/Instagram/ Natasha Poonawalla

Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla, best known for her fashion sense and enticing personality is an eye catcher on social media. She recently shared some of her pictures on social media in an elegant evening gown and we can't get enough of it. Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of billionaire Adar Poonawalla took to Instagram to share a few pictures in a sultry black evening dress.

In the pictures, Natasha Poonawalla is seen donning a full-length black dress with a funky snake print near the deep V neckline. She paired the dress with a classy white fur coat and completed the look with a high bun and a wine coloured lipstick. This look is definitely a thumbs up for an evening party or an occasion. This dress can also be worn as a cocktail dress for your ladies night out.

Recently, Natasha Poonawalla, made heads turn at most events that she attends. For the Met Gala 2019 event, Natasha Poonawalla wore a customised Dundas dress. Peter Dundas kept in mind the theme of the event, camp, which called for theatrical designs and came up with a crystal embellished gown for the philanthropist. Poonawalla wore a crystal embellished mini dress with a detachable draped icy-blue skirt. She accessorized her look with a silver belt. A diamond maangtika and tie-up sandals accentuated her look.

Met Gala's 2019 theme has no resemblance to the literal meaning of 'Camp' that involves pitching a tent. The theme is rather taken from American writer-filmmaker Susan Sontag's essay 'Notes on Camp' from 1964, which begins by defining the term as "its love of the unnatural, of artifice and exaggeration." Here the term is not in relation to beauty but with the degree of stylization, the degree of artifice.

In March 2019, Natasha Poonawalla aced the classy ballroom gown look with elegance and poise for Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's party. She was seen in a blush pink flowy gown detailed with a wine colour ribbon around her bust and waist. Her royal gown also had dainty floral patterns of dark wine red and pink to compliment the blush gown.

