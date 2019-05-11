Passenger with six live blank ammunition at Mumbai airport nabbed by CISF
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday nabbed a passenger and recovered six live blank ammunition in Mumbai at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport. The accused who was identified as Vairavan Subramanian had arrived from Addis Ababa from a flight which was further bound from Mumbai to Bangalore.
The incident happened around 8 am on Friday, during pre-embarkation security check (PESC) at security hold area of Mumbai airport, CISF personnel noticed the suspicious movement of a passenger and doubtful images of boxes inside his bag. The bag was then selected for thorough and physical checking.
The police found and seized six live blank ammunition (rubber) along-with a magazine in the hand baggage from his possession during the investigation. The accused Vairavan Subramanian had also failed to produce any valid documents. Along-with recovered ammunitions, the passenger was handed over to Airport Police Station.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI
