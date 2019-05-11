Passenger with six live blank ammunition at Mumbai airport nabbed by CISF

national

The incident happened around 8 am on Friday, during pre-embarkation security check (PESC) at security hold area of Mumbai airport, CISF personnel noticed the suspicious movement of a passenger and doubtful images of boxes inside his bag

Representational picture

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday nabbed a passenger and recovered six live blank ammunition in Mumbai at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport. The accused who was identified as Vairavan Subramanian had arrived from Addis Ababa from a flight which was further bound from Mumbai to Bangalore.

The incident happened around 8 am on Friday, during pre-embarkation security check (PESC) at security hold area of Mumbai airport, CISF personnel noticed the suspicious movement of a passenger and doubtful images of boxes inside his bag. The bag was then selected for thorough and physical checking.

The police found and seized six live blank ammunition (rubber) along-with a magazine in the hand baggage from his possession during the investigation. The accused Vairavan Subramanian had also failed to produce any valid documents. Along-with recovered ammunitions, the passenger was handed over to Airport Police Station.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates