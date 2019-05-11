Mumbai Crime: Failed actor turns to chain snatching in local trains

crime

The GRP, which had received complaints of 16 chain-snatching incidents, were working on the cases for the past two months.The accused had come to Mumbai to become an actor but turned into a criminal

The GRP with the seized gold ornaments

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested two alleged chain snatchers and seized gold ornaments worth Rs 12.92 lakh. Of the two, Mohammad Saif had come to Mumbai to become an actor, but turned into a criminal after failing to get a foothold in the film industry. The GRP, which had received complaints of 16 chain-snatching incidents, were working on the cases for the past two months, said DCP, Central Railways, M M Makandar. They were able to zero in on Saif on Sunday and arrested him from Dharavi.

"During interrogation, Saif revealed that he was working with his friend Shabir Shaikh and confessed to committing the crimes," Makandar said. The police arrested Shaikh on Monday. Saif and Shaikh were active for the past three years and used to target passengers, mostly senior citizen, on Konkan-bound trains. They would target the passengers whenever the train slowed down. They would snatch the jewellery and then jump on to the railway tracks and run away.

Around eight cases are registered against the duo at Thane railway police station, four at CSMT, and two each at Dadar and Kurla GRP stations. "We have recovered Rs 12.92 lakh worth of gold ornaments from them. They are from Uttar Pradesh and live in rented rooms. They would leave the city after committing the crimes," said an officer.

