Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Khamoshi to now release on June 14

Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia push the release of Khamoshi to June 14 to avoid clashing with their South offering Devi 2

A week away from their original release date, the makers of Prabhudheva and Tamannaah-starrer Khamoshi have had a change of heart. The spook fest, which was to hit screens on May 31, has now been pushed to June 15.

The decision stems from the makers' desire to avoid a clash with the South film, Devi 2, which incidentally also features the two actors. Confirming the development, co-producer Saurabh Mishra says, "It was a collective decision by Prabhudheva, Tamannaah and the distribution team to move the film ahead."

The Chakri Toleti-directed thriller sees Tamannaah as a deaf and mute protagonist to Prabhudheva's antagonist. With the latest turn of events, the movie finds itself hitting theatres only 10 days after Salman Khan's magnum opus Bharat. Ask Mishra if Bharat might affect the business, and he says, "We're confident about our project. Also, the delay will give the actors enough time for promotions."

