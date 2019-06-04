Priyanka Chopra Jonas would love to run for Prime Minister of India

bollywood

While Priyanka Chopra said she has tried to remain apolitical throughout her life because she likes to "cheer for humanity", the actress could not deny the fact that husband Nick Jonas would make a great leader

Priyanka Chopra Jonas/picture courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram handle

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she would like to run for Prime Minister of India.

In an interview to The Sunday Times, the Quantico actress opened up about the political aspirations she has for herself, and her husband and pop star Nick Jonas, reports people.com.

"I would love to run for Prime Minister of India. I would love Nick to run for President," Priyanka, 36, said. "I don't like the things associated with politics, but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never."

While Priyanka said she has tried to remain apolitical throughout her life because she likes to "cheer for humanity", the actress could not deny the fact that Nick, 26, would make a great leader. "He's not afraid to use the word (feminist) and I love that," she said.

Priyanka further added that her American singer husband also had her back when a publication labelled her a "global scam artist," suggesting she convinced him to marry her in a bid to raise her profile and help her career.

"I didn't comment on it at the time. But I went up to the hotel room to find Nick, Joe (Jonas), Sophie (Turner) and my mum furiously responding to the article on their phones. They were like, 'These b*******! How dare they?' I thought, 'I'm having a great moment, nothing is going to burst my bubble.'"

Priyanka Chopra, who got married to Nick in December 2018, previously praised the Sucker singer in April at Tina Brown's 10th Annual Women in the World Summit.

She said: "I call him 'Old Man Jonas'. That's my name for him 'OMJ'. He's such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. 'I'm a wild child, I do whatever I want, whenever I want and he always supports me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.

