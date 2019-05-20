Radhika Merchant looks ethereal in yellow lehenga

famous-personalities

Radhika Merchant

Everybody has been swooning over Radhika Merchant, ever since the two grandest weddings of the decade, Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal and Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta took place.

In one of the unseen pictures which were shared by a fan club, Radhika Merchant can be seen wearing a lemon yellow and white lehenga with a matching dupatta. She accentuated her look with exquisite diamond jewellery and her hair left open in long curls. With a pretty smile, she looks like a doll.

There is yet another picture which has been doing the rounds on social media. Radhika is seen wearing a yellow traditional attire. The paasa she wore stole the show.

Radhika is seen attending a lot of ceremonies as a part of the Ambani family. Recently, she was spotted with the Ambanis during the final of Indian Premier League.

In yet another picture which went viral on social media, Radhika couldn't stop laughing at her graduation. She completed her graduation from New York University, in Politics and Economics.

She is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare. She is rumoured to be dating Anant Ambani, the younger son of the Ambani clan.

