Raghava Lawrence is back to direct Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb

Days after quitting the project over differences with the makers, Raghava Lawrence has announced his return to directing the Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb

Raghava Lawrence and Akshay Kumar. Pic: Twitter/@offl_Lawrence

Weeks after stepping down as director of the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmmi Bomb over "disrespect" and creative differences, Raghava Lawrence has announced his return to the project.

He took to Twitter to announce the decision and wrote, "Dear Friends and Fans..! As you wished, I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of Laxmmi Bomb. A big thank you to Akshay Kumar sir for understanding my feelings and sorting out all the issues, another thank you to my producer Shabinaa Khan for the same. Thanks to both for giving me respect. I am really happy to be the part of the film again [sic]".

As you wished I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of #LaxmmiBomb with @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/9HRHF5y2VV — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 1, 2019

The director, who was set to helm the Hindi remake of his Tamil horror comedy Kanchana (2011), had announced his exit from the project on Twitter.

The Kanchana director was reportedly upset about the release of first look poster of the movie without his knowledge or him being made aware of it. In fact, he claimed that he was informed about the release by a third person. In a statement put out by him on his Twitter handle, Raghava said that he took the decision to leave the film as he felt "disrespected" and "disappointed" with the makers.

In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project, #Laxmmibomb Hindi remake of Kanchana@akshaykumar

@RowdyGabbar @Advani_Kiara pic.twitter.com/MXSmY4uOgR — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 18, 2019

On May 26, in a new statement, Lawrence said: "The matter is now completely in the hands of the makers." He wrote, "The producers are coming to Chennai to meet me. If I'm given proper self-respect for my job, then I'll think about it. Let's see what happens after the meeting. I wanted to share this message with fans who were genuinely concerned (sic)." Lawrence has also said that he will not stop the makers from using his script if they take another director on board.

He further wrote, "Post my tweet both Akshay Kumar sir fans and my fans have been requesting me to do this film. I'm overwhelmed with their genuine love. But trust me, I'm equally upset for the past one week as you are. I was very thrilled to do this film, as I almost waited very long to direct this film, spent a quality time on pre-production works and have also blocked my dates for this film."

Wanted to share this important message to all the fans who were Genuinely concerned.#LaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/XTr4gEvnoR — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 25, 2019

Speaking about Laxmmi Bomb, apart from Akshay and Kiara, the Hindi remake will also star actor Tusshar Kapoor. It has also been reported that megastar Amitabh Bachchan will portray a transgender in the film.

Two weeks ago, Akshay Kumar had shared an eccentric poster of the film on social media. In the poster, Akshay is seen applying kohl to his eyes as he is gawking somewhere, hinting at some out of the box story.

Laxmmi Bomb is set to release on June 5, 2020.

