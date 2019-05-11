Rohit Verma files complaint against servant for theft and extortion at Amboli
According to Rohit Verma, three expensive watches were stolen from the house by his servant who demanded Rs 15,000 to return them
The Amboli police on Monday booked the domestic help of fashion designer and reality show contestant Rohit Verma after the latter filed a complaint of theft and extortion. According to Rohit Verma, three expensive watches were stolen from the house by his servant who demanded Rs 15,000 to return them.
When mid-day approached Verma, he said, "I hired my domestic help three months ago. I even went to Amboli Polie station to get his verification done. Since his permanent address is in Bihar, the authorities at the police station said that the verification needs to be done from there."
Verma added that ever since his last domestic help was also caught in a theft case, he always gets police verification done. However, this time, he was turned away by Amboli cops. The designer has filed an FIR at Amboli police station.
According to the complaint filed at Amboli police station, the domestic help Ajay Sharma ran away with three expensive watches worth Rs 70,000 on Monday morning. When Verma contacted Sharma, he said that the watches are with him and he needs Rs 15,000 to return the same.
Also Read: Designer gets back saris from police
An officer from Amboli Police said, "A case of theft under section 381 of IPC has been registered and we are looking out for the accused as per the information given by the complainant."
Also Read: Rohit Verma waits for cops to release stolen couture
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Factory owner kidnapped in filmy style from Palghar
- Mumbai Crime: Failed actor turns to chain snatching in local trains
- Tiger found dead in Melghat reserve
- Highway Gomantak in Bandra fight with hsg society over maintenance
- 6 dead as cars crash head-on trying to avoid biker near Palghar
- Toxic gas, lack of safety equipment cost workers their lives in Thane
- Byculla museum death: BMC orders probe, cops to wait before action
- Mumbai Crime: 63-yr-old doctor gets bail in molestation case in Bandra
- Mumbai volunteers refused space to stock up relief materials for Odisha
- Now, meds at Mumbai civic hospitals to have MCGM mark and bar, QR codes
- Maharashtra scientist discovers Mizo rain snake
- Mumbai: Law students relieved as GLC agrees to have retest
- Praveen Pardeshi to be new BMC chief
- After HC order, cops finally file FIR against 19-year-old's parents
- The dark side: Have you seen these 12 most haunted places in Mumbai?
- Himanshu Roy death anniversary: Mumbai's top cop whose life was cut short by suicide
- Kelly and Kody: The couple's steamy and dreamy photos are too hot to handle!
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Rape accused Karan Oberoi sent to 14-day judicial custody by Andheri Court