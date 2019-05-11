Rohit Verma files complaint against servant for theft and extortion at Amboli

crime

According to Rohit Verma, three expensive watches were stolen from the house by his servant who demanded Rs 15,000 to return them

Rohit Verma. Pic/Instagram

The Amboli police on Monday booked the domestic help of fashion designer and reality show contestant Rohit Verma after the latter filed a complaint of theft and extortion. According to Rohit Verma, three expensive watches were stolen from the house by his servant who demanded Rs 15,000 to return them.

When mid-day approached Verma, he said, "I hired my domestic help three months ago. I even went to Amboli Polie station to get his verification done. Since his permanent address is in Bihar, the authorities at the police station said that the verification needs to be done from there."

Verma added that ever since his last domestic help was also caught in a theft case, he always gets police verification done. However, this time, he was turned away by Amboli cops. The designer has filed an FIR at Amboli police station.

According to the complaint filed at Amboli police station, the domestic help Ajay Sharma ran away with three expensive watches worth Rs 70,000 on Monday morning. When Verma contacted Sharma, he said that the watches are with him and he needs Rs 15,000 to return the same.

Also Read: Designer gets back saris from police

An officer from Amboli Police said, "A case of theft under section 381 of IPC has been registered and we are looking out for the accused as per the information given by the complainant."

Also Read: Rohit Verma waits for cops to release stolen couture

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates