Search

Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F start shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman

Updated: Jun 17, 2019, 13:57 IST | IANS

Pooja Bedi on Monday tweeted a photograph of Saif and Alaia from India's match against Pakistan at the ICC World Cup 2019 in London on Sunday.

Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F start shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman

Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F and actor Saif Ali Khan have started shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman. Pooja on Monday tweeted a photograph of Saif and Alaia from India's match against Pakistan at the ICC World Cup 2019 here on Sunday.

She captioned the image: "My daughter Alaia with Saif Ali Khan at the World Cup match in London. Perfect start to their shoot together for her Debut film #jawaanijaaneman. He plays her dad.. and this was shot on Father's Day. Best of luck for beautiful new beginnings."

Jawaani Jaaneman marks Alaia's Bollywood debut. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, it is a romantic comedy-drama, which also features Tabu. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, the movie will release on November 29.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

saif ali khanpooja bedibollywood news

Kabir Singh Vs Arjun Reddy | Differences explained!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK