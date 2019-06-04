Sanya Malhotra finds dubbing a tricky situation!

bollywood

Sanya Malhotra, the Director's actor finds dubbing to be a tricky situation for the Hindi version of the upcoming Hollywood film, MIB: International

Sanya Malhotra, the Director's actor finds dubbing to be 'tricky situation' for the Hindi version of the upcoming Hollywood film, MIB: International. The movie will be her first dubbing project where she will lend her voice to the international actress Tessa Thompson.

The Dangal girl recently shared, "It is tough to give your voice to another actor. It is a tricky kind of a situation because you really need to act it out. She has done it in a different language (English) and I am doing it in another (Hindi). But I am having a lot of fun doing that"

The actress feels it is a tough job to be a voice for another actress, especially in a different language. Sanya has lent her voice for an International Alien Spy film Men in Black: International, where the actress has been a voice to 'Agent M' played by Tessa Thompsons who will protect the Earth.

Sanya is known for her breakthrough performances in the movies namely, Dangal, Badhaai Ho and the recently released, Photograph shares how shooting with Anurag Basu has been the most delightful experience for her as she has never worked in this pattern for any of her projects till now.

Recently, garnering acknowledgment and appreciation from across the globe, Sanya Malhotra has been listed in the esteemed Berlinale Breakouts: 5 talents to watch, owing to her path-breaking artistry that received the applaud after the screening of her films at International film festivals.

Sanya last shared the screen with Nawazuddin in the critically acclaimed Photograph. The actress will now be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film.

