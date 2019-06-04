Sanya Malhotra is gorgeous in blue at a recent award show

bollywood

Looking gorgeous at her recent outing, Sanya Malhotra chose an off-shoulder corset-like bodycon number and stunned at the red carpet of an award show

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra, who is known for her edgy style, recently attended the GQ Best Dressed awards in Mumbai and stole the thunder with her brave sartorial choice. Looking gorgeous at her recent outing, Sanya chose an off-shoulder corset-like bodycon number and stunned at the red carpet.

The actress shared a picture on her social media handle, and she looks absolutely chic in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotrað¥ (@sanyamalhotra_) onJun 1, 2019 at 11:08am PDT

Sanya Malhotra can be seen wearing a white corset with a short blue slit skirt with a belt by Sasha Sharma; she paired it with a pair of heels that made look edgy.

In the last three years in the film industry, Sanya has been creating waves with her choice of projects. She has not only stunned her viewers with her performance on-screen, but also with her off-screen appearances. Recently, the actress lent her voice for an international alien spy film, Men in Black: International, were Sanya has subbed the voice for 'Agent M' played by Tessa Thompson who will protect the earth.

Sanya has never done a hardcore action film till date and this is the first time the actress is part of an action film; this is the first time Sanya will be doing action without actually doing the action.

Also read: Director's actor Sanya Malhotra has hit Bollywood like a fresh breeze!

After Dangal, the actress went through a huge transformation and she is now lending a voice to a character without filming for it; the icing on the cake is that it is an action film which is very difficult to dub for. The trailer starts with Sanya and Siddhant, who are seen wearing black suits with black sunglasses just like the cast of the film.

Sanya Malhotra took to her social media and shared the trailer of the first ever film that she has dubbed for, and has called it 'Dhakad'.

The actress had concluded her previous year with a bang at the box-office. Sanya has been a part of huge successes like Dangal and Badhaai Ho and has delivered critically acclaimed performances.

Recently, garnering acknowledgement and appreciation from across the globe, Sanya Malhotra has been listed in the esteemed 'Berlinale Breakouts: 5 talents to watch', owing to her path-breaking artistry that received praises after the screening of her films at international film festivals.

Sanya last shared the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the critically-acclaimed Photograph. The actress will now be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film.

Also read: See photos: Sanya Malhotra looks chic in a lacy bodycon dress

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates