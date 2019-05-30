See photos: Sanya Malhotra looks chic in a lacy bodycon dress
Sanya Malhotra donned a sheer bodycon lacy black number, hair tied up into a messy bun and kept the makeup nude with a tint of peach
Further spreading her charm, Sanya Malhotra posed for shutterbugs wearing a super chic bodycon lacy black dress by Sanjay Kumar for an event in Chandigarh. The actress has not only stunned us with her stellar performances on screen, but is also dazzling fans with her off-screen appearances.
The actress donned a sheer combined bodycon lacy black number, and with her hair tied up into a messy bun and nude makeup with a tint of peach, she looked drop-dead gorgeous.
Sanya posted the pictures on her social media and wrote, "For @longines @maisonesve Styled @shnoy09 @natashamathiasmakeup"
View this post on Instagram
For @longines ðÂÂÂ @maisonesve Styled @shnoy09 ðÂÂÂ @natashamathiasmakeup
Sanya is known for her breakthrough performances in movies such as Dangal, Badhaai Ho and the recently released, Photograph. She recently shared how shooting with Anurag Basu has been the most delightful experience for her as she has never worked in this pattern for any of her projects till now.
Recently, garnering acknowledgement and appreciation from across the globe, Sanya Malhotra was listed in the esteemed 'Berlinale Breakouts: 5 talents to watch', owing to her path-breaking acting chops that received applause after the screening of her films at international film festivals.
Sanya last shared the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the critically-acclaimed Photograph. The actress will now be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film.
The actress has received international recognition again and this time for the recently announced Men In Black for which she is lending her voice to the character Agent M. Sanya took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans.
View this post on Instagram
Brace yourself for some coolness! The MIB agents from India are here as your shields to protect you from the à¤¦à¥Âà¤°à¤¾à¤Âà¤¾à¤° of universe! #MIBHindiTrailer out on May 30, 11:00 am. à¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤Âà¤ª à¤¤à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â ? #MenInBlackà¤¹à¤¿à¤Âà¤¦à¥Âà¤®à¥Âà¤Â #MIBInternational #MenInBlack @siddhantchaturvedi @sonypicturesin
With so many exciting projects in her kitty, looks like it's going to be a fab year for Sanya Malhotra!
