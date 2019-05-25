See Photos: Rajkumar Hirani meets Rishi Kapoor in New York, Neetu Kapoor shares her excitement

bollywood

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani met actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in New York and discussed about movies

Pic: Twitter/@chintskap

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Anil Ambani, and wife Tina met actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in New York and discussed about movies.

Rishi posted a picture with the Munna Bhai director on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Thank you Raju Hirani for staying with us for so long. Good to meet people from my fraternity and then talk film."

Thank you Raju Hirani for staying with us for so long. Good to meet people from my fraternity and then talk films. pic.twitter.com/hDdWdTWGwm — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 25, 2019

How lovely to see my old friends, Tina and Anil. Many congratulations on Anshul’s graduation ð¨‍ð Thank you both. Neetu missing in picture as she was preparing my dinner. pic.twitter.com/P87v8QLpEE — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 25, 2019

In the picture, the Kapoor couple can be seen striking a perfect pose with the director. It seems from the post that the actor is missing work during his treatment.

Neetu who has remained constantly beside her husband was quick enough to share a picture of the visitor on her Instagram. "We both love and admire Raju so we're super excited today !!! Spent so many hours discussing n talking movies !!! Exhilarating," she wrote.

Over the past few months, several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Kha, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, among others have paid a visit to the veteran actor.

Recently, producer-director Karan Johar too paid a visit. KJo spent some quality time with the pair who he termed as his "favourite couple of Indian cinema". The filmmaker posted an adorable selfie with the power couple along with a heartwarming caption.

He wrote, "My absolutely favourite couple of Indian cinema....I grew up loving them and am so privileged to know them....strong...resilient and full of positivity! Neetu and chintuji are absolutely amazing and so full of love!! Thank you for your energy! Love you (sic)"

Neetu also reciprocated the love, and sharing the same photo, she wrote, "He gave the tightestttt Hug and the longesttt kiss n said half of this love is from his mom Hiroo sometimes simple words mean so big love love him (sic)". Karan Johar, who will turn a year older tomorrow, has reportedly flew to New York to ring in his birthday in the city.

Rishi Kapoor, who was diagnosed with cancer, has been visited by scores of celebrities from Bollywood, and the actor is now on the road to recovery as confirmed by elder brother Randhir Kapoor.

"He is undergoing treatment, he is much better. He is almost cancer free. He will take some time to come back as he has to finish his course. He will be here in the next couple of months. Very soon," Randhir Kapoor told PTI recently.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor last appeared in Mulk and Rajma Chawal.

