Shobhaa De's hilarious tweet on Exit polls will tickle your funny bone

Shobhaa De took a dig at the Exit polls result on Twitter and it is the best thing you will see on the internet today

Pic courtesy/Shobhaa De/Instagram

Author-columnist Shobhaa De best known for her depiction of sex and socialites in her works of fiction, for which she gained fame as the "Jackie Collins of India", recently tickled our funny bones with her hilarious tweet on exit polls. Shobhaa De is very active on social media and never fails to entertain and educate her fans with her posts and tweets. This time she took a dig at the exit polls for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and it is the best thing on the internet today.

We were lucky that we didnt have Exit Polls during our School results...

*Otherwise our parents would have started thrashing us 3-4 days in advance of the result*

ððð — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) May 20, 2019

Shobhaa De has always created a buzz with her quirky social media posts revolving around trending topics and she makes sure they are hilarious. She is known for her witty digs on politics, leaders and trending topics. She also shared another tweet slamming the exit polls and instead promoting the movie 'De De Pyaar De.'

Forget poll predictions ( nearly always wrong). Go watch, "De De Pyaar De" ( no relation!). Enjoyed Tabu. And I am a die hard Jimmy Shergill fan! Wish there had been more of these two terrific actors in the movie. — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) May 19, 2019

After making her name as a model,Shobhaa De, in 1970 began a career in journalism, during the course of which she founded and edited three magazines - Society, Stardust, and Celebrity Shobhaa De has participated in several literary festivals, like the Writers' Festival in Melbourne and Bengaluru Literature Festival, having been part of it since its first edition. She is also the brand ambassador of Dehradun Literature Festival.

Shobhaa De is vocal about the social issues pertaining in our country and taking harassment into consideration she has said that she feels sorry for people who do not believe sexual harassment survivors, asserting that a #MeToo movement is "inevitable" for every field, even outside showbiz.

"I feel sorry for those who do not believe sexual harassment survivors, because there's soon going to be no place for them to hide," De told IANS on the sidelines of the third edition of "Himalayan Echoes: Kumaon Festival of Literature and Art. The truth remains the truth... Whether you believe her or not is reflection of who you are; it's not any indictment about her. It's shame if they continue to be in denial, because that's exactly what I think it is," asserted the "Seventy...And To Hell With It" author.

On the anonymous naming and shaming of the alleged sexual predators on social media, she said that it may "seem exaggerated and unfair", adding that "maybe it probably is". "Social media encourages anonymity, you can hide behind it, but also sometimes it gives courage. So if someone feels strongly about something and has felt helpless all this while, it will give a voice to it," she added.

