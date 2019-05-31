Smriti Irani turns Good Samaritan for Asha Bhosle
Tweeting a picture where she can be seen posing with Smriti Irani, Asha Bhosle revealed that Smriti Irani helped her reach home safely, considering the 'crazy rush' post the ceremony
New Delhi: Smriti Irani turned a saviour for singer Asha Bhosle during the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Bhosle shared a heart-touching post about her experience post the ceremony. Tweeting a picture where she can be seen posing with Smriti Irani, Asha Bhosle revealed that the newly-elected BJP MP from Amethi helped her reach home safely, considering the 'crazy rush' post the ceremony.
Asha Bhosle tweeted, "I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that's why she won."
I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that’s why she won. pic.twitter.com/vDV84PrIVp— ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 30, 2019
Narendra Modi, who got a massive mandate in the recently concluded general elections, took oath as Prime Minister again for a second consecutive term inducting confidant and BJP president Amit Shah into his Cabinet along with the surprise inclusion of former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, while retaining most of his earlier Cabinet ministers and dropping seniors like Suresh Prabhu, Maneka Gandhi and Radha Mohan Singh.
Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sadanand Gowda and Smriti Irani were among the Cabinet ministers who took oath along with representatives of BJP allies - Ram Vilas Paswan (LJSP), Harsimrat Kaur (Akali Dal), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena) and Ramdas Athawale (RPI-A).
Top News stories of the day
- Narendra Modi swearing-in: Ambanis, Shahid-Mira, Kangana attend ceremony
- Love again! These famous people got married more than once
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Yet to find caste angle in Dr Payal Tadvi's case, say police
- Mumbai: 33-year-old attempts suicide outside Aamir Khan's office
- Horror in Mahabaleshwar: 12-year-old's scalp ripped apart in carting accident
- Bikers attack astrologer, tell her to withdraw rape case against Karan Oberoi or else...
- Shobhaa De, son Aditya and Sussanne Khan at a party in Colaba
- Mumbai: Central Railway General Manager retires after three key achievements
- Mumbai Crime: Goon threatens Parle volunteers for good driving
- BMC to rope in citizens to fight air pollution
- Mumbai: Hike in AC local fares from June 1
- Sharon Joan: Fashion blogger recreates British Royals wardrobe for reasonable price
- Corrosion, beautification, audit firm now blamed for CSMT bridge collapse
- Mumbai: Lions to be main attraction in Byculla zoo again after 7 years
- Mumbai: Guard dies after being thrown out of the train
- Mumbai Crime: Marine engineer dies in acid attack, friend in hospital
- Narendra Modi, team start on second innings
- Congress boycotts television debates for a month
- Mukesh-Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Ratan Tata spotted at Mumbai airport
- NEET answer key out, but candidates unhappy
- Taming fake news with logic and AI
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Modi 2.0: Full list of Cabinet Ministers of India 2019