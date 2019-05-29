Smriti Irani walks 14 km barefoot to Siddhivinayak Temple to celebrate Amethi Victory

famous-personalities

After toppling Congress President Rahul Gandhi from his former bastion Amethi, Smriti Irani walked 14 km barefoot to the Siddhivinayak Temple

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Ekta Kapoor

Just days after toppling Congress President Rahul Gandhi from his former bastion Amethi, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani walked 14 km barefoot to the Siddhivinayak Temple. Smriti Irani was accompanied by her long-time friend producer Ekta Kapoor. Ekta, who had produced TV show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" which made Irani a popular TV star, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photograph.

View this post on Instagram 14 kms to Siddhivinayak ke baaad ka glow ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by ErkâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂrek (@ektaravikapoor) onMay 27, 2019 at 11:08pm PDT

Smriti Irani's friend took to Instagram and posted a picture as they both posed together for the victorious picture stating,'14 km to Siddhivinayak ke baad ka glow (the glow after 14 km to Siddhivinayak).' Smriti Irani commented: 'God willed it, God is kind.' Ekta then writes: 'You walked without your shoes! A lot of your will.' Ekta's Instagram Stories also gave some glimpses of their visit to the temple. She zoomed her camera on Irani's feet and says: 'We are walking to Siddhivinayak and she is walking without shoes. Oh man, I cannot believe 14 km without shoes... Smriti.'

Also Read: Amid LS festivity, CM begins Assembly prep

One more conversation is about Irani's bond with Ekta's four-month-old son Ravie, whom she had via surrogacy. During their chat while they were returning from the temple, Ekta says: 'My son has not cried because you have held him like a pro... How are you feeling? Your feet must have given way.' Irani, seated on the front passenger seat of the car, turned back, and said: 'It was his first Siddhivinayak darshan. He has turned four months. And I think we are bound for life to go do darshan together. I am told that he screams and hollers, but I guess I am a special masi (aunt).'

Some days ago, Ekta had called Irani a "giant slayer of politics" and wrote lyrics out of the title track of "Kyunki Saas...." to celebrate Irani's victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Irani defeated Gandhi by 55,120 votes in the high profile Amethi seat.

Also Read: Smriti Irani got Rahul's message 'loud and clear'

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates