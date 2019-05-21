Smriti Irani's viral meme is proof that she cannot get over Game Of Thrones

national

Smriti Irani's hilarious meme on Cersei and Tyrion is proof enough that the minister too, cannot get over Game of Thrones

Smriti Irani. Pic/Instagram Smriti Irani

Politician and Union Minister Smriti Irani is well known for her wit and humour. She rules the social media game like no other and her Instagram account is proof enough. On May 21, 2019, Smriti Irani took to Instagram and once again managed to tickle the funny bone of her followers with her new post on Instagram.

Smriti took to Instagram to share one of the most hilarious memes on Game Of Thrones (GOT). The textile minister posted a meme which featured a character from the series; Cersei Lannister and Tyrion Lannister. She put the hilarious post as her Instagram story.



A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Instagram story

In the meme, Cersei can be seen saying to Tyrion, "You know that you're not half as clever as you think." To which Tyrion replies, "That still makes me twice as clever as you."

While posting the hilarious meme, Smriti captioned it: Famous comebacks

With the minister sharing a hilarious meme on Game of Thrones, it seems like even the minister is not over the GOT fever and she is aptly using the hilarious memes to cope with it. However, Smriti's Insta story really managed to tickle us.

Apart from sharing funny and hilarious memes, Smriti is also known for sharing adorable pictures of her family with adorable captions that always manage to warm our hearts.

During the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Smriti took a break from campaigning and took to Instagram to share an inspirational video. Irani, who is well known for her wit and humour, shared an Instagram post featuring her son Zohr Irani. With the 'never die attitude' post, Smriti managed to impress the netizens. Take a look...

In the video, Smriti Irani's son Zohr is seen training hard for his upcoming World Championship in martial arts. 17-year-old Zohr is seen throwing some great kicks and punches at his opponent as he trains hard.

We don't know about you, but Smriti Irani's hilarious post on GOT has definitely left us in splits!

