Student Of The Year 2 celeb reviews: Bollywood is in awe of the college flick

A still from Student of the Year 2

The makers of Student Of The Year 2 held a special screening of the film yesterday, May 9, ahead of the film's release today, May 10. The film has opened to rave reviews from Bollywood celebrities who attended the special screening. Congratulations have been pouring in for the stars of the film - Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria - from B-town celebrities.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri took to Twitter to express his joy after watching the movie. He wrote, "#SOTY2 is a fun candy floss experience! The teenybopper crowd will relish it! Full of dance, action, romance! Congrats @iTIGERSHROFF @punitdmalhotra @tarasutaria__ @karanjohar Ananya @apoorvamehta18 @FoxStarIndia @DharmaMovies"

Writer-director Shashank Khaitan was also quite pleased with Student Of The Year 2. He tweeted, "Watched #SOTY2. Had a blast watching it. @punitdmalhotra you have done such a good job handling this genre... the film has dance, great action, thrills, humour and along with all this sincere emotion which is so tough to achieve. All the best my friend."

Watched #SOTY2 .Had a blast watching it. @punitdmalhotra you have done such a good job handling this genre... the film has dance, great action, thrills, humour and along with all this sincere emotion which is so tough to achieve. All the best my friend. @karanjohar @DharmaMovies — Shashank Khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) May 10, 2019

Sophie Choudry tweeted, "#SOTY2 “Work hard to make ur own dreams come true!” @iTIGERSHROFF is all about that! The most sincere guy with epic moves on the dance floor & in the action ring @ananyapandayy u r SO good @tarasutariaa lovely & @AdityaSeal_ superb!! Go get em #BatchOf2019 @punitdmalhotra"

#SOTY2 “Work hard to make ur own dreams come true!” @iTIGERSHROFF is all about that! The most sincere guy with epic moves on the dance floor & in the action ringðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ @ananyapandayy u r SO goodâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ @tarasutariaa lovely & @AdityaSeal_ superb!! Go get em #BatchOf2019 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ @punitdmalhotra pic.twitter.com/AXcf4ziDGP — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 10, 2019

Avinash Gowariker was in awe of the brilliant performances by all three actors. He wrote, "#SOTY2 ! @punitdmalhotra & his students deliver a cracker of a successor to #SOTY! No mean feat that!!

@iTIGERSHROFF at his best. #AnanyaPandey & #TaraSutaria make FANTASTIC debuts!! @karanjohar ALL your students keep delivering brilliantly."

#SOTY2 ! @punitdmalhotra & his students deliver a cracker of a successor to #SOTY! No mean feat that!! @iTIGERSHROFF at his best. #AnanyaPandey & #TaraSutaria make FANTASTIC debuts!! @karanjohar ALL your students keep delivering brilliantly ðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂ@DharmaMovies @SOTYOfficial

— Avinash Gowariker (@avigowariker) May 9, 2019

Kamaal R Khan tweeted, "Reports are out from the first show of #SOTY2 and it’s a good film. It can do 100Cr+ business in India. Means it can become a super hit. Congratulations to @iTIGERSHROFF @punitdmalhotra @karanjohar and entire team."

Reports are out from the first show of #SOTY2 and it’s a good film. It can do 100Cr+ business in India. Means it can become a super hit. Congratulations to @iTIGERSHROFF @punitdmalhotra @karanjohar and entire team. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 9, 2019

Public Review of Student of the Year 2

