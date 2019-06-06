Sunil Grover thinks Taimur Ali Khan is a born superstar; here's why

bollywood

Sunil Grover, whose latest movie is the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, thinks Kareena and Saif's little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan, is a wonder baby. Here's what he said

Taimur Ali Khan and Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover, known for his impeccable comic timing and stellar acting, can be seen in the new Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer, Bharat. In a recent chat, Sunil Grover had quite a few glowing things to say about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's baby boy, Taimur.

In an interview with Zoomtv.com, Sunil Grover said that he thinks baby Taimur has the kind of charismatic personality that no one else in Bollywood has. The actor was talking about his film Bharat when he was asked what he thought about Taimur's viral photos and videos.

Sunil Grover further said, "Taimur is a star, a born star, superstar. The kind of aura he has is I think nobody else has." And who wouldn't agree to this? Taimur Ali Khan has inspired dolls, captured the nation's heart with his smiles and waves, and just generally shown how cute a toddler he is.

Don't believe us? Take a look at a couple of photos of the little darling.

Taimur sure is an adorable kiddo!

On the work front, when asked about Bharat being his biggest movie of his career, Sunil Grover told mid-day, "I was lucky to get the offer, considering I have never been part of big commercial set-ups. This was an opportunity to experience the larger-than-life cinema that Salman Khan usually brings on screen. Combined with Ali Abbas Zaffar, it adds a different commercial value to a film. Ali is a great filmmaker and displays aesthetics in all his films. I am fortunate to be working with them. Frankly, it is a Salman Khan film and nobody bothers if Sunil Grover is a part of it or not. People will throng theatres to watch him, but it excites me to be just part of this world and exploring genres."

