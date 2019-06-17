Taimur Ali Khan cheers for India in a cricket jersey and we can't stop smiling!
Taimur Ali Khan showed his love for cricket during the much-awaited India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match yesterday, June 16. The tiny tot was clicked wearing India's blue cricket jersey and cheering for the country
Everyone loves Taimur Ali Khan; there's not much argument about that. The tiny tot keeps giving us reasons to adore him, and as he's getting older, his antics are getting cuter! From interacting with the mediawallahs with his waves and smiles, to taking piggyback rides on dad Saif Ali Khan's shoulders, Taimur has charmed his way into the nation's heart.
His latest antic was shooting off a salute while standing (or hopping?) on one foot only wearing a too long cricket jersey. Taimur made the moment even more endearing by smiling adorably while looking straight into the camera. Check out the photo here:
All smiles about India's win against Pakistanâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ proud indianâ¤ï¸ @taimuralikhan16
If that's not precious, we don't know what is. Looks like the child was absolutely thrilled after India won the match against Pakistan at the 2019 World Cup.
Taimur Ali Khan is currently holidaying with his family in London. Aunt Karisma Kapoor has been sharing some fun pictures of the family from the holiday. One such picture has Taimur standing in between mum Kareena's legs, sticking his tongue out.
Speaking of World Cup 2019, Ranveer Singh, whose next film is based on India's victory at the 1983 World Cup, turned sports presenter at the India-Pakistan match. The actor, who was in Manchester for the big India-Pakistan match, took the mic in his hands and commented on the 'biggest' clash in World Cup cricket, from the ground of Old Trafford on Sunday, June 16.
