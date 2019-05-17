Telly tattle: Another co-star accuses Mohit Malhotra of touching her inappropriately

television

Priya Bathija, who plays Asha on Ekta Kapoor's paranormal romance drama, feels Mohit gets touchy-feely while shooting scenes that require physical proximity

Mohit Malhotra and Priya Bahtija

After Tinaa Dattaa, now one more co-actor has allegedly accused Mohit Malhotra of inappropriately touching her on the set of Daayan. Priya Bathija, who plays Asha on Ekta Kapoor's paranormal romance drama, feels Mohit gets touchy-feely while shooting scenes that require physical proximity. Priya is said to have created a huge scene on the set and sat in the vanity van refusing to shoot with him. It is learnt that Mohit has apologised to her saying it is just his overfriendliness. In March, after Tinaa had complained about Mohit's behaviour, he was warned by the production house.



Telly couple Mansi Srivastava and Mohit Abrol have gone their separate ways. The two, who got engaged in 2016, were supposed to tie the knot. But things suddenly went awry between them. Those in the know say there were facing compatibility issues. The two have also unfollowed each other on Instagram. Ishqbaaaz actor Mansi is currently seen in Divya Drishti. Mohit's last outing was on the historical, Porus.



Aman Verma roped in to play Anupriya Goenka's husband in Panchali

Ullu App is coming up with the bold series title 'Panchali', which will showcase the old tradition of men sharing one wife due to socioeconomic reasons. Padmaavat fame Anupriya Goenka, who was featured in web series like Sacred Games, The Final Call and Criminal Justice will be playing a shared wife in the series. Now we heard, actor par excellence Aman Verma has been roped in to play the eldest brother in the series.

When contacted Aman confirmed the news and said, "I am playing elder brother in the series. He is the one in command and hold the family together. All his brothers are bit younger then him, and he treats them as his own kids, but he also like a friend to them. He is aggressive at times, because he wants things to be done preciously absolutely to the point. Whenever he says something, he want his brothers to listen to him without questioning. He wants his family not to break up."

