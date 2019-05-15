There is a need for intervention in West Bengal says Yogi Adityanath

national

Yogi Adityanath said Mamata Banerjee was falsely accusing the BJP of the attack on Amit Shah's roadshow

West Bengal: A day after violence marred Amit Shah's roadshow, Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday stated that there was a need for "intervention" in the state. When asked if the President's Rule should be imposed in West Bengal at a press conference, Yogi Adityanath stated, "The way the power is being misused in Bengal and even yesterday the police remained as a passive onlooker, there would have been a major mishap if there were no central forces. Naturally, these conditions prove that here there is a need to intervene."

"The way TMC goons attacked Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday, it is a dangerous sign for democracy and the beginning of TMC government's end. In Uttar Pradesh, elections have taken place peacefully in 67 Lok Sabha constituencies in six phases so far. Till now, there has not been any incident of booth capturing, stone pelting or violence," added Yogi Adityanath. He also alleged the "state government-sponsored incident in Kolkata was an incident of anarchy."

Adityanath said Mamata Banerjee was falsely accusing the BJP of the attack on Amit Shah's roadshow. "There shouldn't be any place for such incidents in a democracy. Mamata Banerjee wants to hide all this and thinks that if she speaks a lie 100 times, then it will become a truth. However, a lie always remains a lie. This has not happened for the first time when BJP leaders were stopped from doing a programme at a public place," he said.

He added: "I want to ask two questions to Mamata Banerjee - Is it not true that her government had closed the schools, which were established by Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar to uplift the Bengali language? Secondly, we believe in worshipping idols. Is it not true that she has been opposing worshipping idols every now and them? Is it not true that it was Mamata who had tried to obstruct Durga Puja celebration for Muharram when the date for two festivals had coincided last year?"

Yogi Adityanath said, "TMC goons were involved in vandalising the idol of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. Nobody has any doubt on this. She should release the CCTV footage of that area to the public. That will prove that TMC goons had attacked Shah's rally and vandalised Vidyasagar's statue. BJP has lakhs of workers in West Bengal. It does not need to bring an outsider. TMC government here has lost the right to be in power in the state ethically," said Adityanath. West Bengal will go to polls on May 19, 2019 for the remaining nine Lok Sabha seats, the last phase of seven-phased parliamentary elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

