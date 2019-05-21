Three lakh students pass BSE's HSC exam in Odisha
While 82 schools recorded nil results, 289 schools scored cent percent results. Jharsuguda district scored the highest 85.48 pass percentage, while Koraput district scored the lowest 50.61 per cent
Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha declared the High School Certificate (HCS) examination results on Tuesday. Girls outshone boys in the High School Certificate (HCS) examination results declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha.
Announcing the results at the BSE Headquarters in Cuttack, School and Mass Education Secretary Pradipta Mohapatra said the pass percentage was 70.78 percent, which was over five per cent lower than last year's pass percentage of 76.23 per cent. Out of the total 5,87,720 students who took the exam 3,97,125 (1,91,655 boys and 2,05,470 girls) cleared it. The exam was held at 2,953 centres between February 22 and March 8.
The Regular and Ex-Regular pass percentage was 72.35 and 37.43 respectively.
While 82 schools recorded nil results, 289 schools scored cent percent results. Jharsuguda district scored the highest 85.48 pass percentage, while Koraput district scored the lowest 50.61 per cent.
Similarly, the pass percentage for this year's Madhyama (Sanskrit) examination was 84.62 per cent. Out of 3,563 students who took the exam, 3,015 cleared it.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the students for their performance. "Congratulate all students who matriculated today. Best wishes for your future," he tweeted.
à¬¦à¬¶à¬® à¬¬àà¬°àà¬¡ à¬ªà¬°àà¬àà¬·à¬¾à¬° à¬àà¬¤à à¬à¬¾à¬¤àà¬°à¬à¬¾à¬¤àà¬°àà¬àà¬à à¬®àà¬° à¬à¬¨àà¬¤à¬°à¬¿à¬ à¬¶àà¬àà¬àà¬à¬¾à¥¤ à¬¸à¬®à¬¸àà¬¤à¬àà¬ à¬à¬àà¬àà¬µà¬³ à¬à¬¬à¬¿à¬·ààà¬¤ à¬à¬¾à¬®à¬¨à¬¾ à¬à¬°àà¬à¬¿à¥¤— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 21, 2019
Congratulate all students who matriculated today. Best wishes for your future. pic.twitter.com/BKrzMYd3H6
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai: TikTok user arrested for dangerous bike stunts back in 2017
- Travel agent dupes south Mumbai travellers of Rs 3.08 lakh
- Mumbai Crime: Four nabbed for illegal soil excavation in Gorai
- Mumbai crime: Within four hours of murder, cops nab 2 accused
- Shiv Sena corporator, Salman Khan discuss Being Human for BMC
- Congress leaders' discuss water issues with Mumbai civic chief
- How did you spend our money? BMC chief asks the Railways
- Mumbai: Sion flyover to be shut for one month
- Can we leave the fireflies alone, please?
- Alert Mumbai Metro staff helps commuter get back lost wallet in four hours
- Mumbai lift mishap: BDL lift has not had a licence for last 14 years
- Pune: Loud purring alerts cops to leopard cubs being smuggled
- Between the real and the abstract
- The future of Idli Manchurian
- Smita Thackeray, Maanayata Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan at an event in Andheri
- Remembering Rajiv Gandhi: Rare pictures of former Prime Minister of India
- British Royal kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis play in the woods
- These photos of Amruta Fadnavis enjoying the rains are romantic as ever!
- Popular Mumbai salons that Bollywood's top actresses visit
- mid day editorial: Let's start making every drop of water count
- British Royal kids George, Charlotte and Louis play in the woods
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Nita Ambani Takes IPL Trophy To Siddhivinayak Temple