Travel unlimited anywhere in Mumbai with this ticket

As per Western Railway's Twitter post, one can buy tourist ticket for first class and second class with validity ranging from Day 1 and Day 5 and can travel unlimited anywhere in Mumbai

Travelling in Mumbai is now convenient and budget-friendly as per Western Railway's recent Twitter post. Western Railway took to social media platform, Twitter to announce a new commute scheme in Mumbai where a tourist ticket can be used for unlimited travels anywhere in Mumbai by Central Railway, Western Railway and Harbour line trains. As per the Twitter post by Western Railway, one can buy tourist ticket for first class and second class with validity ranging from Day 1 and Day 5.

Buy a tourist ticket and travel unlimited anywhere in Mumbai by Western Railway, Central Railway & Harbour line trains. #JunctionJaankari pic.twitter.com/Ll2P43QDkO — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 19, 2019

The Second class ticket costs Rs 75. The ticket with 3-day validity is priced at Rs 115 and the 5-day validity ticket will cost the tourists Rs 135. The first class ticket with 1-day validity is priced at Rs 255. For ticket with 3-day validity, a tourist has to pay Rs 415 and the 5-day validity ticket is priced at Rs 485. The tourist ticket for unlimited travel in Mumbai Suburban section of Western and Central Railways are available at all suburban stations. Passengers can travel during the validity from any station to any station on suburban sections of Western Railway and Central Railway.

These tickets are valid up to midnight of their date of validity and are issued 3 days in advance excluding the first day of validity. No concession or refund is admissible on partially used or unused tourist tickets. However, tourist tickets booked in advance can be cancelled before the day of validity on which clerkage charges, at Rs 30 for First class and Rs 15 for second class per passenger will be deducted.

In an attempt to increase women’s safety in trains, Western Railway has installed & plans to install ‘Talk Back’ facility in Women’s compartments of its local trains. @drmbct https://t.co/fjwSOHZbGO — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 19, 2019



In another post, the Western Railways announced a new addition to the Mumbai locals. In an attempt to increase women’s safety in trains, Western Railway has installed ‘Talk Back’ facility in 72 trains in first class and women’s compartments. This facility will allow women passengers to speak to the motorman and the railway guard in case of an emergency.

