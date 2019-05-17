TV actor Karan Oberoi's bail plea rejected in rape case

crime

Karan Oberoi, who has acted in some television serials and appeared in commercials, was arrested earlier this month after a woman lodged a complaint against him

Karan Oberoi

A sessions court here denied television actor and singer Karan Oberoi's bail plea after he was arrested on the charges of raping and blackmailing a woman.

The Additional Sessions Judge S Baghele turned down the actor's bail plea today.

Karan Oberoi, who is 40 years of age, has acted in a couple of television serials and has also made appearances in some commercials, was recently arrested earlier in this month after the woman, whom he was dating since the past 3 years, lodged a complaint with Oshiwara police claiming that he allegedly raped her on pretext of getting married.

Meanwhile, Karan Oberoi's lawyer, Dinesh Tiwari, stated that the allegations levelled by the woman were "false" and that they will apply for bail in the high court.

The woman also went on to claim that he shot some objectionable videos of her and demanded money from her and also threatened to release the video clips if she did not pay heed to his demands.

On May 9, 2019, Karan Oberoi was sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Magistrate Court in Mumbai. He was first arrested by Mumbai Police on May 6 for the alleged rape and blackmail of a 34-year-old victim, who is also an astrologer in 2017.

The case that was filed

A complaint was lodged with the Oshiwara Police late and charges under the Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) were slapped against him. As per the First Information Report lodged by the victim, the accused raped her on the promise of marriage, filmed the act and tried to extort money from her under the threat of making the video public. The woman in her complaint said that in 2017, Oberoi offered her spiked coconut water and then sexually assaulted her. The woman added that Karan Oberoi allegedly extorted a lot of valuables and expensive gadgets from the victim, demanded cash from her and again raped her after promising marriage.

