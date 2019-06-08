Two men arrested for running betting racket on cricket World Cup in Delhi

crime

Acting on a tip-off, the police team arrested the two accused and recovered a laptop, 10 mobile phones, and two diaries from them

On June 6, 2019, late night, two men who allegedly ran a betting racket on cricket World Cup in North Delhi's Timarpur area were arrested by Delhi police. The two accused ran the betting racket with the help of a betting software which was installed in their laptop, the police said.

"The accused used software installed in their laptop to register entry of the data. They also used hotline mobile phone for live gambling," a senior police officer said.

The two accused were identified as Harminder (30) and Gurdeep Kapoor (32), and both were running the betting racket in the Nehru Vihar area of Timarpur in North Delhi and were arrested after the police received a secret tip-off regarding the betting racket.

The police team recovered a laptop, 10 mobile phones, and two diaries from the accused.

In a similar incident which took place during the 2019 IPL season in Mumbai, three people were arrested for betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) match being played between two leading teams in Juhu. The crime branch officials of unit 9, seized the mobile phones and SIM cards registered under fake names along with equipment worth Rs 5 lakh. A case was filed against the accused at the Juhu Police Station. The arrested accused identified as Manoj, Rajiv and Nitesh were arrested from a hotel in Juhu.

According to police, the crime branch received a tip-off about a few cricket bookies betting on an IPL match in a Juhu hotel and acting on the information, a police team raided the hotel premises. The accused used to provide a website link along with an ID and password to log in after people paid the amount. After logging into the account provided by the bookies, one could bet on their favourite team and it would be notified to the cricket bookies in the syndicate circle. Read the full story here.

