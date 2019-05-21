Two of a family killed, two others injured in car accident in Uttar Pradesh
The victims were standing on the roadside when the speeding SUV vehicle hit them, killing two on the spot and injuring another two of the family
On May 21. 2019, two members of a family were killed and two others were injured after they were hit by a speeding SUV on National Highway (NH) 2 on Tuesday morning, the police said. The victims were standing on the roadside when the speeding SUV vehicle hit them, Kokhraj police station in-charge (PSI) Rajkumar Verma said.
Nusrat (30) and her daughter Alisha (5) died on the spot in the gruesome accident. Nusrat's mother-in-law and son were injured, the police officer said. The driver was arrested immediately and the SUV has been impounded, he said.
In a similar incident that took place on May 20, 2019, Thirteen people, including five women and two children, were killed and three injured when a truck overturned on their tempo on the Mumbai-Nagpur Highway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, the police said.
The accident took place in Malkapur at around 2:15, an official said, adding that the deceased were brick-kiln workers who were returning to Anurabad village after buying groceries.
"The truck driver lost control after a tyre burst, following which the vehicle veered and fell on top of the tempo, crushing it. Thirteen passengers of the tempo died instantly and three suffered grievous injuries. An accidental death case has been registered and the probe is underway,"
Superintendent of Police Dilip Patil Bhujbal said. The truck, which had left Kutch in Gujarat on May 18, was ferrying 400 bags of salt to Nagpur, the official said. Among the dead, five are from Anurabad, six from Nagzari and two from Bhusawal, he added. A team has been formed to nab the driver who absconded from the spot, the SP said. Read the full story here.
With inputs from PTI
