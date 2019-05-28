Veer Savarkar Jayanti: Twitterati pays tribute to man behind Hindutva

Published: May 28, 2019, 10:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Netizens celebrate Veer Savarkar Jayanti in the remembrance of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, an independence activist, lawyer, politician, writer, and the formulator of the Hindutva philosophy

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ Ajit Singh

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar, was an Indian independence activist, lawyer, politician, writer, and the formulator of the Hindutva philosophy. As a response to the right-wing Muslim league, he joined the Hindu Mahasabha and popularized the term Hindutva, initially coined by Chandranath Basu to develop a collective "Hindu" identity as an essence of India. Veer Savarkar was also a pragmatic practitioner of the Hindu Philosophy. He advocated for validating blind faith and religious myths against the test of modern science. In that sense, he also was a reformer and rationalist.

Veer Sakar Jayanti is celebrated all over finished India in remembrance of Veer Sakar. His birthday festivities is celebrated on 28 May in 2019 annually in India. Political leader and Netizens took to social media platform, Twitter to pay tribute to the great reformer.

Veer Sakar has turned into a symbol after he upheld for five unmistakable highlights of his theory as Rationalism and Positivism, Utilitarianism, Humanism and Universalism, Realism and Pragmatism.

