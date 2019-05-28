Veer Savarkar Jayanti: Twitterati pays tribute to man behind Hindutva

national

Netizens celebrate Veer Savarkar Jayanti in the remembrance of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, an independence activist, lawyer, politician, writer, and the formulator of the Hindutva philosophy

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ Ajit Singh

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar, was an Indian independence activist, lawyer, politician, writer, and the formulator of the Hindutva philosophy. As a response to the right-wing Muslim league, he joined the Hindu Mahasabha and popularized the term Hindutva, initially coined by Chandranath Basu to develop a collective "Hindu" identity as an essence of India. Veer Savarkar was also a pragmatic practitioner of the Hindu Philosophy. He advocated for validating blind faith and religious myths against the test of modern science. In that sense, he also was a reformer and rationalist.

Veer Sakar Jayanti is celebrated all over finished India in remembrance of Veer Sakar. His birthday festivities is celebrated on 28 May in 2019 annually in India. Political leader and Netizens took to social media platform, Twitter to pay tribute to the great reformer.

We bow to Veer Savarkar on his Jayanti.



Veer Savarkar epitomises courage, patriotism and unflinching commitment to a strong India.



He inspired many people to devote themselves towards nation building. pic.twitter.com/k1rmFHz250 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2019

I bow to Veer Savarkar on his jayanti. He was a courageous freedom fighter who also made many efforts to reform our society. Savarkarji’s courage during the freedom movement and his contribution to this great nation will continue to inspire coming generations.



à¤¸à¤¾à¤µà¤°à¤à¤°à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 28, 2019

When people called 1857 a Sepoy Mutiny, he called it the 'First War of Indian Independence'. He represents indomitable spirit and patriotism n inspired many to join the freedom struggle.



Tributes to the proud son of Bharat Mata #VeerSavarkar on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/xKV6bpzSIt — Rajeev Chandrasekhar ð®ð³ (@rajeev_mp) May 28, 2019

We remember the life and works of Veer Savarkar on his Jayanti and pay him our respectful tributes. His nationalistic ideals, patriotism and courage guided generations of Indians. We bow to Veer Savarkar. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 28, 2019

Tributes to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his Jayanti. A prolific writer, social reformer, thinker and a poet, his thoughts touch upon virtually every aspect of nation-building and are relevant even today.#VeerSavarkar pic.twitter.com/kU291GhESJ — Dr. Ashwathnarayan (@drashwathcn) May 28, 2019

Let us pay our heartfelt respects Swatantry #VeerSavarkar, whose hard work and dedication uniquely shaped Indian Nationalism on the Freedom path. On this day, let us try and imbibe his values of rationalism, humanism and pragmatism for the betterment of our Nation. pic.twitter.com/wWoiDragCS — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) May 28, 2019

Tribute to freedom fighter & nationalist Sri Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his Jayantið

The life of #VeerSavarkar is a story of resistance,strife, struggle,suffering & sacrifice for the cause our nation.

In 1970 then PM Smt Indira Gandhi Ji issued a stamp in his honour.Jai Hindð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/kzhoXHCIBO — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) May 28, 2019

Remembering Veer Savarkar Ji on his birth anniversary. Epitome of patriotism and true inspiration - his service towards the Nation's formation and his contribution to India’s freedom struggle will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/wfK835Wujf — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 28, 2019

Tributes to Veer Savarkar Ji on his Jayanti.



A fearless freedom fighter, great orator, prolific writer who inspired many people to dedicated themselves for the Nation.



He remained fearlessness incarnate in each Situation.



He represents unflinching courage & Patriotism. — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) May 28, 2019

Veer Sakar has turned into a symbol after he upheld for five unmistakable highlights of his theory as Rationalism and Positivism, Utilitarianism, Humanism and Universalism, Realism and Pragmatism.

