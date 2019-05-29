Video of cop thrashing woman at police station in Haryana goes viral, two arrested
Haryana State Commission For Women had called for strict action against the police personnel accused in the case. A spokesman of Police Department had said this incident happened in October last year and was not reported to police by the victim
Faridabad: Two Special Police Officers (SPOs) Harpal and Dinesh have been arrested in connection with thrashing a woman with a belt inside a police station in Ballabhgarh area here on Tuesday.
The video of the incident that took place in October last year, has gone viral on social media now. In this incident, an FIR has been filed against five cops. Head constables Baldev and Rohit have been suspended. Three SPOs namely Krishan, Harpal, and Dinesh have been dismissed. Krishan is still to be arrested.
In the video, the head constable who was beating the victim with a belt has been identified as Rohit. Earlier today Jaiveer Rathi, ACP Ballabhgarh, said, "The probe is underway and strict action will be taken against the accused. Baldev and Rohit have been suspended. We do not know about the details of the victim. Further action will be taken against the accused when the investigation is over."
