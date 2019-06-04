Wait, what? 8 of the hottest places in the world are in India!

national

According to a report by weather monitoring site El Dorado, in the past 24 hours, out of the 15 hottest places in the world, eight of them belong to India

Representational Pic

India warned of bad heat in the Northern and Central areas of the country since June 3 after extreme weather on Sunday.

Reuters stated that according to a report by weather monitoring site El Dorado, in the past 24 hours, out of the 15 hottest places in the world, eight of them belong to India

A city named Churu in Rajasthan records India's highest temperate at 48.9 degrees according to MeT department.

Churu, a city in Rajasthan, recorded the country’s highest temperature of 48.9 Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) on Monday, according to the Meteorological Department. According to reports, there is water being poured on the roads of the place in order to keep the temperature low. According to government officials, a farmer from the Sikar district lost his life after he suffered from heatstroke.

Other reports suggest that 17 people died in the past 3 weeks on account of a heatwave in Telangana. However, the deaths are yet to be officially confirmed.

Apparently, food delivery service also asked citizens to greet their delivery boys with a glass of water due to the sweltering heat.

This was the second driest pre-monsoon season since the last 65 years.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates