Watch Sunil Grover's unseen footage from Bharat's song, Turpeya
Salman Khan is seen slaying it with his style in Bharat's BTS video of Turpeya as he prepares for the final shoot of the song. The director shared some unseen footages of Sunil Grover dancing his heart during the shoot
Salman Khan starrer Bharat which is set to release on June 5 just released the behind-the-scenes of Turpeya and it is a lower pack outing with fun and pranks in Malta. The video has all pranks and excitement that went into the making of this amazing song. The making of Turpeya was shared by Salman Khan on his social media handle by saying, "Witness the filming of Turpeya and the people behind it! #TurpeyaMaking [sic]"
@bharat_thefilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife #BhushanKumar @katrinakaif @tabutiful @apnabhidu @sonalikul @dishapatani @whosunilgrover @norafatehi @iaasifsheikhofficial @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani @sukhwindersinghofficial @kamil_irshad_official @nikhilnamit @reellifeproduction @skfilmsofficial @tseries.official
Salman Khan is seen slaying it with his style in the video as he prepares for the final shoot of the song. The director shared some unseen footages of Sunil Grover dancing his heart during the shoot. The film, Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff.
It traces India's post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from the range of 18 to 70 years of age, as a journey.
Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
