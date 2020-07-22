Woman I like is half my age...

I am a professional senior citizen living abroad. My wife passed away a few years ago and I have two children who are grown up and soon to be married. I find myself missing something every now and again. I am 62 years old, but still healthy and active. I would like to find a life partner, someone who is interested in me, but I haven't said anything about this to anyone because the person I like is almost half my age. I don't know if I will be able to deal with the social stigma. How do I express my feelings to her without hurting her?— Suresh S

There is nothing wrong with how you feel because the need for intimacy and contact is what makes us human. As for the social stigma, this really depends upon what you believe the stigma is. The person you claim to have feelings for is an adult, and relationships between people with vast differences in age have long been accepted as normal if those involved are comfortable with the idea. Differences matter only to the people in a relationship because everyone outside it can only have an opinion.



Have you spoken to family or friends about how you feel? More importantly, does the lady in question have any idea of your feelings, given that you presume this is something that will happen if you can ignore how society feels? If she doesn't have a clue, but you believe she may reciprocate positively, why not try and spend more time with her to try and gauge her response? Get a sense of what she expects, and how she will consider this difference in age. Ultimately, it always makes sense to follow your heart and be honest. If this lady responds positively, you will both find a way of dealing with outside comments. If she rejects your proposal, you will simply have to take it on the chin and be in exactly the position you already find yourself in.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever