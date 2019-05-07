YouTube sensation Lilly Singh makes her Met Gala debut

international

Lilly Singh shared a series of pictures on her social media account and showed preparations involved in getting the beautiful hairdo in place

Pic/Lilly Singh Instagram

Washington D.C: YouTube sensation Lilly Singh stunned everyone with her gorgeous pink gown marking her debut at the Met Gala this year. The'Superwoman' arrived at the event dressed like the flower Lilly in a pink Jeremy Scott ensemble. Her long locks were completely decorated with flowers.

Pic/Lilly Singh Instagram

The 33-year-old strutted in style in the gown, which was just like the shape of a petal, and pepped it up with long black gloves. The YouTuber posted snippets from her dressing room ahead of the big night.

Long locks. Pic/Lilly Singh Instagram

She shared a series of pictures on her social media account and showed preparations involved in getting the beautiful hairdo in place."Getting Ready for MET," she captioned the video.

Bunch of lillies. Pic/Lilly Singh Instagram

In the next video, she shared various wigs that she might be pondering upon. She also zoomed into a bunch of lilies "Bringing a whole garden with me," she wrote.

At the end of the tedious task, Lilly posted a complete look of her hairdo on Twitter handle and wrote, "Met Gala 2019." Lilly has come a long way starting from her own YouTube channel in October 2010 to attend the Met Gala event which is loaded with Hollywood's A-list celebrities.

Pic/Lilly Singh Instagram

The list of celebrities includes Lady Gaga, Dakota Johnson, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Hailey Beiber and many more graced the pink carpet with their presence.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the comedian is set to host her own TV show on NBS, becoming the first woman late-night host on a broadcast network and the first woman of Indian origin to do so.

Pic/Ashley Graham Instagram

The talk show ' A Little Late with Lilly Singh' by the 30-year-old comedian, whose videos under the moniker Superwoman have over 14 million subscribers, will start airing from this September.

The actress, comedian and author will replace Carson Daly in the 1:35 a.m. slot and will feature in-studio interviews with celebrities and comedy sketches.

Notably, Lilly will be the first openly bisexual woman to host a late night talk show on television.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

