Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported strong sales growth in October with a 21% rise year-on-year. Domestic sales reached over 5.5 lakh units, and exports surged by 48%, reflecting Honda’s growing global footprint and commitment to sustainable and safe mobility solutions.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced a notable surge in sales for October, with total sales reaching 5,97,711 units—a 21 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, according to ANI. The company’s domestic sales achieved 5,53,120 units, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year growth, as reported in an official statement by Honda. This growth reflects a strong demand for two-wheelers in India, driven by Honda’s popular range of motorcycles and scooters.

Honda’s export performance was equally impressive, with 44,591 units shipped abroad in October, a significant 48 per cent rise from last year’s figures. This substantial growth in exports underscores Honda’s expanding presence in international markets, indicating rising demand for its products beyond India’s borders. As per ANI, Honda’s global reach continues to strengthen, with international customers increasingly choosing the brand’s reliable two-wheeler models.

For the fiscal year up to October 2024, Honda has achieved a cumulative sales figure of 37,56,088 units from April to October, as stated by the company. This includes 34,34,539 units sold domestically and 3,21,549 units exported, reflecting the strong demand both within India and globally. According to ANI, these cumulative sales figures highlight the company’s robust market position and consistent performance in the current financial year.

The company also achieved notable sales milestones in key Indian states. In central India, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh, Honda reached 10 million (1 crore) cumulative sales, while in Karnataka, a record of 5 million units sold was reached, showcasing the brand’s enduring popularity in this southern state.

In a move aligned with India’s drive toward eco-friendly transportation, Honda introduced the CB300F Flex-Fuel model, an initiative aimed at supporting the country’s transition to sustainable mobility options. The CB300F Flex-Fuel is Honda’s latest contribution to green technology, as per ANI, designed to offer customers an option compatible with alternative fuels. This launch reflects the government’s policy shift towards greener fuel alternatives, and Honda’s Flex-Fuel model is expected to contribute to reducing the automotive sector’s environmental footprint.

Honda has also reinforced its commitment to road safety through awareness campaigns conducted in 10 cities across India, as noted by ANI. These campaigns aim to educate the public on safe riding practices, promoting a culture of responsible road behaviour. By prioritising safety alongside sales, Honda seeks to foster safer road environments and encourage responsible riding habits in India.

Overall, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s strong sales figures, commitment to green technology, and focus on road safety initiatives underscore the company’s dynamic approach to growth and community engagement. The brand’s sustained popularity, both in India and abroad, highlights its role as a trusted leader in the two-wheeler industry.

(With inputs from ANI)